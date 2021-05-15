Akshay Kumar impressed with fan who spent 'day and night' learning handstand, shares video

Actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday shared words of encouragement for a fan who was inspired to learn the handstand after watching him do it. The fan shared a video of his attempt on Twitter, to which Akshay responded with applause.

The fan wrote alongside his video, "My first handstand video was taken in the year 2018. When I first saw @akshaykumar doing handstand. I learnt day and night and finally here after many days later I made a new one." Akshay wrote back, "Good going Armaan! Glad to know you kept trying, clear example of practice makes perfect."

Good going Armaan! Glad to know you kept trying , clear example of practice makes perfect :) https://t.co/igL3OYbKSI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 15, 2021





Akshay was recently hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus. He thanked the hospital staff in a tweet on International Nurses Day, and wrote, "When I was hospitalised recently, what totally moved me was the amazing capacity of nurses at work. Selflessly and non-stop. Thank you to the real heroes."

His wife, Twinkle Khanna, recently shot down criticism that the couple isn't doing enough for those affected by the pandemic. "Have donated 100 concentrators toward this cause&in multiple other ways. As I’ve said before, it’s not about me or you but what we can do collectively for those in need. Sad that at this point, instead of pitching in, we expend energy in pulling people down. Stay safe," she wrote. Akshay and Twinkle had donated ₹25 crore to the PM-CARES relief fund last year.

Akshay has been one of the busiest actors in Bollywood during the pandemic. He completed filming the spy thriller BellBottom in Glasgow last year, after which he worked on Atrangi Re. He had commenced work on Ram Setu when he tested positive. He also has Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey in the pipeline.

