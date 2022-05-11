Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan to walk red carpet at 2022 Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony

Actors Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan, along with composer AR Rahman, are reportedly among those from the Indian film industry, who will walk the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival later this month. The four names will be part of the Indian delegation, which will be led by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. The delegation also includes several other names from the film industries across India. The opening ceremony of the 2022 edition of the prestigious film festival will take place on May 27. Also read: Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone joining Cannes jury: 'Mera kabhi number aayega kya'

Cannes is among the most prestigious film festivals in the world. It is held annually in the month of May at Cannes, France. The 10-day festival sees the biggest stars come down as some of the biggest and most critically-acclaimed films in the world are screened there. This year, Deepika Padukone is among the members of the esteemed Cannes jury.

As per a Times of India report, other celebs from the delegation, who will walk the red carpet, include lyricist and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, director Shekhar Kapur, actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, and Nayanthara, and Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej, among others.

In a first, India will be the ‘country of honour’ at the Marché Du Film, organised alongside the Cannes Film Festival this year. The development was shared by minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference about France and India’s diplomatic ties, he said, “Our diplomatic ties complete 75 years. India will be the country of honour at the Marche’ Du Film, organised alongside the Cannes film festival. This is the first time such an honour is being bestowed to any country.”

This year’s Cannes festival will also include the centenary celebrations of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. A restored version of the filmmaker’s film Pratidwandi will be screened at the Cannes Classic section Cinéma de la plage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON