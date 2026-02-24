Akshay Kumar unveils spooky avatar in Bhooth Bangla motion poster; fans say it gives ‘OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes’

On Tuesday, Akshay shared the motion poster of Bhooth Bangla, in which he can be seen seated on a throne, wearing a dhoti, holding a rudraksha mala in his hand and sporting one around his neck, along with sunglasses for added swag. The throne features demonic faces carved into it. Along with the poster, the actor captioned the post, “Dus ko denge das-tak, intezar karo tab tak… Let the fun begin! #BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026.”

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan are reuniting after a gap of 16 years with Bhooth Bangla. Anticipation around the duo is already high, and amid the buzz, the makers have unveiled the film’s motion poster featuring Akshay. However, fans cannot help but notice similarities with Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Fans quickly reacted to the motion poster. One comment read, “Yeh ameeron ka Bhool Bhulaiyya lag raha hain (this looks like Bhool Bhulaiyaa of the rich).” Another commented, “so Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) coded.” Another wrote, “why does this poster give Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes.” One user added, “real Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.” Another wrote, “Akshay Kumar back to this genre with the OG Priyadarshan. Takes me back to the 2000s when this duo delivered and how.” One more comment read, “OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes. Hope they knock it out of the park.”

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa The 2007 psychological horror-comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. The film featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani and Vikram Gokhale. Made on a budget of ₹32 crore, the film collected ₹82.84 crore worldwide at the box office, emerging as a hit. Over the years, it attained cult status, with particular praise for Akshay and Vidya’s performances. The film later turned into a franchise; however, instead of Akshay, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 featured Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

About Bhooth Bangla Helmed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is a horror-comedy produced by Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film features Akshay in the lead role alongside Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav. It marks the reunion of Priyadarshan, Akshay and Paresh Rawal, and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 10 April 2026.

Apart from this, Priyadarshan and Akshay also have Haiwaan in the pipeline, which will also star Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The film has completed production, but the release date is yet to be announced. They also have Hera Pheri 3 in development, which will bring back the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal to the big screen.