Akshaye Khanna playfully nicknamed ‘Rahman Dacute’ after his adorable baby video with dad Vinod Khanna surfaces
‘Absolute kasainuma’ jokes Reddit after a baby video of Akshaye Khanna with his father Vinod Khanna surfaced on the internet. Take a look.
Actor Akshaye Khanna stole the show as Baloch leader Rahman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which was released in December last year. He was sorely missed in the film’s sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released on March 19. On his birthday, fans dug out an old video of a baby Akshaye with his dad, Vinod Khanna.
Fand dig out cute video of baby Akshaye Khanna
A fan page on Instagram had posted an old video of Akshaye from when he was just a baby. In the video, Vinod can be seen trying to explain that he has achieved everything he wanted in life, including his family. Akshaye, who was just a baby back then, can be seen babbling and jostling around, interrupting the interview. Later, Vinod and Geetanjali Taleyar can be seen trying to calm down Akshaye. Vinod even swings him, which finally changes his mood. Akshaye’s brother, Rahul Khanna, who’s three years older than him, also makes an appearance. For the unversed, Vinod and Geetanjali divorced in 1985. He married Kavita Daftary in 1995, and they have two children, Sakshi and Shraddha.
Reddit makes baby jokes about Akshaye’s baby video
A Redditor reposted the video on the platform, wishing Akshaye a happy 51st birthday on March 28. Another posted the ‘absolute kasainuma’ (butcher-like) meme in the comments, referring to Akshaye’s dialogue in Dhurandhar. “RehMAN dakait (cross emoji) RehTODDLER dakait (tick emoji),” joked another person, as another one-upped them with, “Rehman dacute.” “Happy Birthday Mr Haseen Khanna. Absolutely mad to be so good looking at 51,” wrote a fan, while another commented, “It's fascinating to me that when i was a kid i used to see girls in my class write "Akshaye" in their notebooks. I never understood what they were doing or why. Now more than 20 years later, I see the same thing happening.”
About Dhurandhar
Aditya Dhar wrote, directed, and produced the Dhurandhar films, which star Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and others. The film tells the story of an Indian spy infiltrating a Baloch gang in Lyari, Pakistan. Akshaye played Rahman Dakait, who is killed at the end of the first film. Dhurandhar has collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide, and Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed ₹1250 crore in 10 days. It remains to be seen how much the sequel fares in its lifetime.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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