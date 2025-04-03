Ali Fazal recalls Val Kilmer praised him for Victoria a Abdul: ‘My 1st big ticket compliment’

Actor Ali Fazal is mourning the loss of Hollywood legend Val Kilmer, who died at the age of 65 on April 1. Ali took to social media to express his heartbreak and share a special memory with the Top Gun star. Also read: Val Kilmer death: Heartbreaking details reveal actor was bed-bound in final years, 'Simply couldn’t keep fighting' Val Kilmer died of pneumonia in Los Angeles, shared his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer,(Reuters/Instagram)

Ali Fazal mourns the loss of Val Kilmer

On Thursday, Ali took to Instagram to share a picture of Val from one of his films and share a heartfelt tribute. He recalled the time when he got a special compliment from Val for his film Victoria and Abdul.

“RIP Mr Val Kilmer . I write this note because you were the 1st big ticket compliment i ever got from an actor of your calibre- for my attempt to portray a real person in Victoria and Abdul,” Ali shared.

The actor added, “Hell I dare say, I know I got miles to go. But this from someone whose performance changed the way I saw acting at a time when I was lapping up the Brandos and the Pacinos of the world. You made a better Jim Morrison than Morrison that day for me... Live on, cuz this doesnt end - we are privileged because we are in mediums that linger longer than times assigned”.

Ali starred in Victoria and Abdul alongside actor Judi Dench. Adapted from author Shrabani Basu’s book by the same name and directed by British filmmaker Stephen Frears, the film was released in 2017. In the film, Ali portrays the character of Abdul Karim, a man from Agra who was appointed as an attendant to Queen Victoria and went on to become one of her closest confidantes.

Val Kilmer dies at 65

Val Kilmer, known for his roles in films such as Batman Forever and Top Gun, died on April 1 at the age of 65. Val, who rose to fame for playing the competitive naval aviator Tom Iceman Kazansky alongside Tom Cruise in the 1986 mega box-office hit Top Gun, died of pneumonia in Los Angeles, his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, told The New York Times. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014. However, his daughter shared that he was cancer-free at the time of the death.

According to sources close to the Kilmer family, the cancer treatment had left the actor sapped of energy and bed-bound “for years before his death”, reports TMZ. The insider added that Val “simply couldn’t keep fighting at the end”, they shared, adding, “his body eventually shut down”. The sources also said he was “very frail at the end of his life”, and that his death was not sudden. Earlier this year, Val was reportedly hospitalised. In the past week, he was again admitted to a Los Angeles area hospital.