Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twin in black as they pose with a fan during their London vacation. See pics

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently made waves as his look as Lord Ram was unveiled in the first glimpse of Ramayana. The introductory video left fans excited for the film. Amid this buzz, the actor is currently enjoying quality time with his wife, actor Alia Bhatt, in London. A couple of pictures of them have surfaced online. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pictures from their London vacation.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's London vacation pics

The pictures show Alia and Ranbir posing separately with a fan on the streets of London. In one photo, Ranbir is seen looking dashing in a black T-shirt and blue denims. He completed his look with brown Chelsea boots and black spectacles. Alia, on the other hand, looked stylish in a black dress paired with an oversized grey blazer. The actor was all smiles as she posed for the camera.

Ranbir, Alia, and Neetu Kapoor flew out of Mumbai last week. They were spotted at the airport, smiling and posing together for the paparazzi. Earlier, photos of Ranbir chatting and posing with fans in London also surfaced online, where he was seen smiling and shaking hands with a fan.

The first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana left everyone spellbound, with many Bollywood celebrities praising the video. Alia took to Instagram to share the introduction clip, writing, “Some things don't need words. This feels like the start of something unforgettable. Diwali 2026 – we're waiting.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming films

Ranbir will be seen playing the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is scheduled to release in two parts – one on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.

Alia, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of her upcoming spy action film Alpha, directed by Rahul Rawail. The film also stars Sharvari in the lead and is slated for release in theatres on 25 December 2025. Additionally, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen again with Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.