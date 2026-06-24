Alia Bhatt couldn't stop laughing while watching India's Got Latent: ‘Didn’t realise Raha was sleeping next to me'

In the video, Alia shared that she watched an episode of Latent that Samay had sent her during a flight and couldn't stop laughing. She revealed that her loud laughter not only disturbed fellow passengers but also woke up her daughter Raha, who was sleeping right next to her.

Samay Raina returned with the second season of his controversial show India's Got Latent with a bang. The opening episode of the season featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests. While the show immediately went viral after its release, the behind-the-scenes moments released later also became widely popular on social media. In one such video, Alia spoke about watching Latent before coming on the show and how she couldn't stop laughing.

She said, “I have only watched Latent, by the way, on my flight. You sent me that episode, which I watched; I was laughing loudly (imitates herself) and, like, not realising Raha is sleeping next to me, with my headphones, disturbing everybody."

Alia praised Samay's stand-up special In another clip, Alia Bhatt also praised Samay Raina’s comedy special, Still Alive, and called it “pure art". While speaking to Alia, Samay shared that he had performed the same special around 200 times and one of those performances was eventually selected for streaming.

Sharing how he managed to retain the emotional innocence of the special every time he performed it, he said, “So what I would do is everything else in that special I would write and think about. Except that one chunk. I never wrote that chunk or thought about it off-stage. I would just do that part on stage and put myself back in that room. I used to think about that room, just place myself in that room and that used to make me cry every time."

About India's Got Latent Within three days of its release, India's Got Latent Season 2 has garnered 44 million views on YouTube. The episode was simultaneously released on Netflix and has been trending at the top of the streaming platform since its debut.

The new season marks a comeback of sorts for Samay Raina and his show. The previous season landed in controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia's distasteful comment triggered a massive backlash, resulting in multiple FIRs being filed against him, Samay, and other panellists. Following the controversy, Samay removed all episodes of the first season from YouTube.