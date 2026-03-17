Alia Bhatt gets a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor on 33rd birthday; she shares sweet note from Raha and pics from their travel

The actor also gave a peek at Raha Kapoor 's note. It read, "Happy Birthday mamma. With lots of (heart emoji). Raha, papa." She also posted a few photos with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Alia also shared a photo of her shadow inside the themed park. She also shared a few selfies--one outdoors and the other in front of a mirror.

In the next picture, Alia held a handwritten note from her parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, along with a bouquet of flowers. The note read, "Happy Birthday, dearest Alia. May you always sparkle and shine. You are our precious jewel. Love you so much. Love, mama and papa." In a photo, Alia was seen blowing out a candle as she closed her eyes.

In the first photo, Alia, wearing a black outfit, was seen smiling as Ranbir Kapoor kissed her on her cheek. The next photo showed Alia, Ranbir and Raha seemingly inside the Hong Kong Disneyland. The couple was dressed in casuals as they walked together. Ranbir was seen carrying Raha in his arms.

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with their daughter Raha Kapoor, travelled outside the country to celebrate her 33rd birthday. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Alia posted a bunch of photos to give fans a glimpse of their brief trip.

Alia pens a note Sharing the post, Alia captioned it, "This is 33.. full of glee (cupcake emoji). So grateful (sun emoji)." She added Sly and the Family Stone's 1974 song This Is Love as the background music. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Your photo dumps are the cutest." A person wrote, "The post itself is no less than a Disney fairytale." A comment read, "Raha & her beautifully made cards."

About Alia and Ranbir's trip Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning on their return from their brief getaway. As soon as they stepped outside, paparazzi gathered around them and wished Alia a happy birthday.

Soon after, Ranbir shared a light-hearted exchange with the paparazzi that made many people smile. While walking towards their car, the actor jokingly asked if they had brought a birthday cake for Alia. Looking at them playfully, he said, "Cake nahi laye (Didn't you bring a cake)?" He then made a funny, disappointed face before heading towards his car.

More about Alia and Ranbir's upcoming films Alia will next be seen in the much-anticipated spy thriller Alpha. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail. It is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Alpha will arrive in theatres on July 10.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be seen playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic Ramayana along with Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and others. The husband-and-wife duo will also be seen headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Love and War. It also stars Vicky Kaushal. The film was officially announced in January 2024.