Alia Bhatt vibes in behind-the-scenes video of magazine photo shoot, fans disapprove her styling: ‘Sadly a miss’. Watch

Alia Bhatt posed for Harper's Bazaar Arabia's May issue and impressed her fans with her quirky photo shoot in oversized and colourful outfits. Now a behind the scene video from the shoot shows how Alia was vibing in the outfits and even grooving while enjoying herself during the time. Also read: Alia Bhatt joins Julia Roberts, Idris Elba and more Hollywood stars in new Gucci video. Watch Alia Bhatt had a lot of fun during a magazine photo shoot.

Sharing the video, the official Instagram page of Harper's Bazaar Arabia captioned the post: “Throwback to our phenomenal May 2023 cover shoot with Indian megastar @AliaaBhatt. From acing her poses to grooving to her favourite tunes, the multi-award-winning actor is seen having the best time on set; Bazaar Arabia shares some behind-the-scene clips here…”

Her fans praised Alia's look on Instagram

Fans on Instagram loved her outfits. A fan wrote, “Always unique and bright.” Another said, “Inspiration: Disney's beauty and the beast.” One more fan commented, "She slayed every single look." A fan called Alia “Indescribably beautiful”.

Reddit didn't approve of Alia's styling

However, when the video was shared on Reddit, many were of the opinion that the costumes didn't go down well with Alia's personality. A Reddit user wrote, “If 'I don't belong here' was a video.” Another said, “The pants are too long. They could have chosen better outfits that actually suit Alia's height and body frame. Sadly a miss.” One more said, “The stylist could have done a much much much better job at this.” A comment also read, “The outfits have so much potential, why do they not work? I don’t think it’s about her height, petite models and actors make things look good too.”

Alia was recently appointed as the first Indian Global ambassador of the Italian high-end luxury brand Gucci, and joined several activists and artists from around the world in Seoul. Before that, she attended the MET Gala in a pearl gown.

Alia's upcoming films

Alia will soon be starting the promotions for her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in the film which also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. She will also be seen in her debut Hollywood film, Heart of Stone. It also stars Gal Gadot and will release on Netflix.

