Alia Bhatt meets paparazzo's mom at event, tells her ‘Aapka beta bohot pareshan karta hai’. Watch

Alia Bhatt recently met the mother of a paparazzo in Mumbai. She was attending the Global Sports Pickleball Championship​ where the photographer brought his mother to meet the actor. A video of Alia's interaction with the lady has been shared online where she is seen jokingly complaining about being stalked by the media. Also read: Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor has ‘saint-like mind’, reveals he doesn't like her raising voice over certain decibel Alia Bhatt meets a fan at an event in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)(Viral Bhayani)

At the event, Alia arrived in a casual look. She wore denim pants with a white T-shirt. As seen in the video, she was waiting to pose for pictures when she spotted the photographer bringing his mother. Alia instantly walked towards that direction and greeted her with folded hands.

She shook hands with the lady and said, “Bada acha laga aapse milke (nice to meet you).” Pointing towards the photographer, she added jokingly, “Aapka beta bohot pareshan karta hai mujhe. Nahi, bohot acha kaam karta hai (Your son keeps irritating me. But, no, he is good at his job).” She also posed with the lady for pictures and told her son, “Aaramse le kar jao (Be careful with her).”

Sharing the video on Instagram, a paparazzo wrote, “Alia Bhatt is the most beautiful and lovely person interacts with all her fans today, how lovely.” Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Alia looks so young! Sometimes it's hard to believe she's a mother already.” “The most down to earth actress ever,” said another. On the other hand, one user also claimed, “Old formula for PUBLICITY.”

Alia recently made news with her appearance at Met Gala 2023. She will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

The actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film reunites her with Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy. Besides Ranbir and Alia, it also has veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Alia is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa. She will be seen in the lead role with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The shoot is slated to begin soon this year as Farhan was seen in Jaipur to do a recce for his film in March.

