Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor has ‘saint-like mind’, reveals he doesn't like her raising voice over certain decibel

Alia Bhatt has said actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor has a 'saint-like' mind as opposed to her. She said that he also doesn't like it when she raises her voice whenever she gets angry over something, especially 'incompetence', which she said doesn't go down well with her. Also read: Alia Bhatt says Priyanka Chopra told her to find her at Met Gala: 'You'd have to take me to the bathroom'

Alia and Ranbir married in April last year and are parents to six-month-old daughter Raha. The two also delivered their first film together Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva last year.

In a recent chat with Vice.com, Alia shared her seven vices including envy and a anger. On being asked if she envies something about Ranbir, she replied, "I envy my husband Ranbir because he has a saint-like mind. If you were to open my brain up…"

On the topic of what makes her angry, Alia said, "The one thing that immediately puts me in a fit of anger is incompetence. And I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband does not like (it) when my voice goes above this decibel. Because he thinks it's not fair and it's important to be kind even when you are unhappy."

As the video was shared on Reddit, many objected to how she placed Ranbir on a pedestal. Many shared laughing emojis for her calling Ranbir ‘saint-like'. A Reddit user wrote, “She loves and adores him way too much. “Bhala hai burra hai jaisa bhi hai mera pati mera devta hai (good or bad, my husband is my God).” Another said in her defence, “Maybe they meant that he is very zen and chill? Not an actual saint.”

Alia recently made her MET Gala debut and it was the first time she left Raha with Ranbir for the longest of time. She walked the white carpet in a white gown which had 1 lakh pearls hand embroidered in India. It was accompanied by designer Prabal Gurang.

She will next be seen in her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.She is yet to begin work on Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

