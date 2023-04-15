Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor pack on the PDA as she kisses him in front of paparazzi. Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen visiting their under-construction house in Bandra, Mumbai on their first wedding anniversary. A video of them interacting with the media at the venue has surfaced. The highlight of the video was Alia planting a sweet kiss on Ranbir Kapoor while he was talking to the media. (Also read: Alia Bhatt hugs Ranbir Kapoor as they get spotted overseeing new home in Mumbai on wedding anniversary) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Friday.

The video was recorded while Ranbir and Alia were leaving the construction site. The couple was in their off-duty looks. While Alia wore a white top with black pants, Ranbir sported a monochrome shirt and pants.

As Ranbir and Alia got inside their car, paparazzi approached them for photos. Ranbir extended his hands as some congratulated them on their special day. In between this, Alia packed a sweet kiss on his cheek. Some of the photographers also requested them for candid photos, to which, Alia laughed and blushed.

Reacting to the post, a user took to the comment section and wrote, “Raha's sibling is on the way.” Someone also said, “She has started looking more like her mother and her age and Ranbir looks like Sanjay Dutt.”

Alia and Ranbir got married in an intimate wedding last year, in the presence of a few close friends and family members. They welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Raha Kapoor in November last year. Currently, the family: Alia, Ranbir and Raha, are staying at the Shamshera actor's house Vastu where the couple got married.

Reportedly, the family would move into the new house which is in Bandra. However, the construction of their new home is still underway.

Alia and Ranbir were last seen in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022), directed by Ayan Mukerji. While Ranbir will be next seen in Animal, Alia has Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up for release this July. It stars her with Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with Netflix's Heart of Stone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON