IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt's new pic with sister Shaheen, BFF Akansha, Anushka lands on internet
Anushka Ranjan, sister of Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, shared a new picture with Alia Bhatt from their Maldives holiday.
Anushka Ranjan, sister of Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, shared a new picture with Alia Bhatt from their Maldives holiday.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt's new pic with sister Shaheen, BFF Akansha, Anushka lands on internet

  • A new picture of Alia Bhatt, her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt from their Maldives vacation has landed on the internet. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:37 PM IST

A new picture of Alia Bhatt from her recent Maldives vacation has landed on the internet. The picture was shared by Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's sister Anushka Ranjan.

Sharing it, she wrote: "So many smiles.. so much love! #TravelDiaries #Maldives." This is clearly from the early days of their holiday as Alia has since returned to Mumbai after the sudden death of her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor on Tuesday.


The picture showed the four girls - Alia, Shaheen Bhatt, Akansha and Anushka - in the shallow blue waters of the Arabian sea. They all smile as Alia flashes a peace sign. While Alia is in a pink bikini, Shaheen sports a pair of shiny blue sunglasses. Actor Aditya Seal, who starred in 2019's Student of the Year 2, reacted to the picture and wrote "stunning" in the comments section.


Prior to Tuesday's development, Alia too had shared beautiful pictures from their beach vacation. Sharing one, she had written: "Blue seas and a pisces." Sharing another one with her BFFs, Akansha and Anushka, she had written: "Heal, learn, grow, love." Along with Akansha and Anushka, Shaheen too had shared pictures from the tropical paradise.


Also read: Priyanka Chopra recalls how director told her 'panties should be seen' in seductive song, Salman Khan had to intervene

On the work front, Alia had been working hard on her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. As per a report in Mid Day, the shoot of the film had been resumed from October 1, after a gap of seven months.


The film is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, about Gangubai Kothewali. She was the madam of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt shaheen bhatt akansha ranjan maldives

Related Stories

Alia Bhatt had been vacationing in the Maldives.
Alia Bhatt had been vacationing in the Maldives.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai after death of boyfriend Ranbir's uncle, Rajiv

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted returning to Mumbai, a few hours after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor, died of a cardiac arrest.
READ FULL STORY
Alia Bhatt has shared a new picture from Maldives.
Alia Bhatt has shared a new picture from Maldives.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt stuns in hot pink, shares new pics from Maldives holiday with BFFs

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a new picture from her Maldives holiday with her girl gang. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Anushka Ranjan, sister of Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, shared a new picture with Alia Bhatt from their Maldives holiday.
Anushka Ranjan, sister of Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, shared a new picture with Alia Bhatt from their Maldives holiday.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt's new pic with sister Shaheen, BFF Akansha, Anushka lands on internet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:37 PM IST
  • A new picture of Alia Bhatt, her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt from their Maldives vacation has landed on the internet. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauri Khan shared a cute picture of AbRam.
Gauri Khan shared a cute picture of AbRam.
bollywood

Gauri shares adorable photo of AbRam in boxing gloves, Malaika gushes over him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Gauri Khan posted a cute photo of son AbRam wearing boxing gloves and called him '(her) Mike Tyson'. Friends and fans gushed over the adorable picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kalki Koechlin did a photoshoot weeks after having daughter Sappho.
Kalki Koechlin did a photoshoot weeks after having daughter Sappho.
bollywood

Kalki recalls running to feed baby Sappho at photoshoot weeks after giving birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • Kalki Koechlin reminisced about what it was like to return to work three weeks after giving birth to daughter Sappho. She shared a gorgeous picture from her photoshoot as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have completed 16 years of marriage.
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have completed 16 years of marriage.
bollywood

Namrata Shirodkar wishes Mahesh Babu on 16th wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:08 PM IST
  • Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to wish her husband, Mahesh Babu, on their 16th wedding anniversary. He also posted on Instagram to wish her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut had compared herself to Meryl Streep recently.
Kangana Ranaut had compared herself to Meryl Streep recently.
bollywood

Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana's 'arrogant' tweet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • Ishaan Khatter has shared a statement by Meryl Streep, in which the legendary actor spoke about being an ordinary person, after Kangana Ranaut's tweets hailing herself as an extraordinary being.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
Rajiv Kapoor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
bollywood

Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar 'devastated' on learning of Rajiv Kapoor's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:46 PM IST
  • Pakistani actor Zeba Bakthiar, who made her film debut with Henna in 1991, was shocked to hear of the death of Rajiv Kapoor, who had produced the film with Randhir Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh is sending a special consignment for Nick Jonas.
Ranveer Singh is sending a special consignment for Nick Jonas.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh has a special gift for Nick Jonas: 'Khaas apne jiju ke liye'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:38 PM IST
After Nick Jonas expressed interest in a contest launched by Ranveer Singh, the Bajirao Mastani actor has shared a glimpse of a special gift for the 'jiju'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit's film PremGranth was directed by Rajiv Kapoor.
Madhuri Dixit's film PremGranth was directed by Rajiv Kapoor.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit remembers Rajiv Kapoor with whom she worked in PremGranth

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:59 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Rajiv Kapoor in PremGranth, fondly recalled the moments they spent together making the film. While Rajiv had directed it, late Rishi Kapoor had been paired with Madhuri in the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani upcoming projects include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kiara Advani upcoming projects include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
bollywood

Kiara Advani: There’s a place for everyone in Bollywood

By Monika Rawal Kukreja
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Actor Kiara Advani admits there was a time when she didn’t have too many choices, and today, she feels fortunate that so many “fabulous scripts” and opportunities are coming her way all at the same time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished, was released this week.
Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished, was released this week.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra on dealing with 'Plastic Chopra' tag after botched nose surgery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra has decided to speak about her 'obviously different nose' that the public noticed in the early 2000s. In her memoir, Unfinished, she wrote about having undergone a botched surgery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Sanon's character in Ganapath is called Jassi.
Kriti Sanon's character in Ganapath is called Jassi.
bollywood

Kriti Sanon shares first look of Jassi from Ganapath, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:41 AM IST
  • On Wednesday, the first look of Kriti Sanon's character, Jassi, from Ganapath was unveiled. The action thriller also stars Tiger Shroff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor during the family Christmas brunch last year. (ANI)
Rajiv Kapoor during the family Christmas brunch last year. (ANI)
bollywood

No chautha to be held for Rajiv Kapoor due to safety reasons

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Late actor Rajiv Kapoor's family has said there chautha ceremony will not be held due to safety issues amid coronavirus pandemic. He died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor with Sanjay and Maheep.(Instagram)
Rajiv Kapoor with Sanjay and Maheep.(Instagram)
bollywood

Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep share throwback pics with Rajiv Kapoor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • Sanjay Kapoor and his wife, Maheep shared throwback pictures from the fun times they had with Rajiv Kapoor who died on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishi Kapoor had written about brother Rajiv Kapoor in his book.
Rishi Kapoor had written about brother Rajiv Kapoor in his book.
bollywood

Rishi Kapoor had said about Rajiv in his book: 'I worry a lot about Chimpu'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Rishi Kapoor, in his book Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, had said that he feels sad as Rajiv Kapoor had never been able to realize his true potential.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir reveals due date of her second child with Saif

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:46 AM IST
  • Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's father, Randhir Kapoor, recently revealed her due date. Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP