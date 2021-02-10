Alia Bhatt's new pic with sister Shaheen, BFF Akansha, Anushka lands on internet
- A new picture of Alia Bhatt, her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt from their Maldives vacation has landed on the internet. See it here.
A new picture of Alia Bhatt from her recent Maldives vacation has landed on the internet. The picture was shared by Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's sister Anushka Ranjan.
Sharing it, she wrote: "So many smiles.. so much love! #TravelDiaries #Maldives." This is clearly from the early days of their holiday as Alia has since returned to Mumbai after the sudden death of her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor on Tuesday.
The picture showed the four girls - Alia, Shaheen Bhatt, Akansha and Anushka - in the shallow blue waters of the Arabian sea. They all smile as Alia flashes a peace sign. While Alia is in a pink bikini, Shaheen sports a pair of shiny blue sunglasses. Actor Aditya Seal, who starred in 2019's Student of the Year 2, reacted to the picture and wrote "stunning" in the comments section.
Prior to Tuesday's development, Alia too had shared beautiful pictures from their beach vacation. Sharing one, she had written: "Blue seas and a pisces." Sharing another one with her BFFs, Akansha and Anushka, she had written: "Heal, learn, grow, love." Along with Akansha and Anushka, Shaheen too had shared pictures from the tropical paradise.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra recalls how director told her 'panties should be seen' in seductive song, Salman Khan had to intervene
On the work front, Alia had been working hard on her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. As per a report in Mid Day, the shoot of the film had been resumed from October 1, after a gap of seven months.
The film is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, about Gangubai Kothewali. She was the madam of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt's new pic with sister Shaheen, BFF Akansha, Anushka lands on internet
- A new picture of Alia Bhatt, her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt from their Maldives vacation has landed on the internet. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauri shares adorable photo of AbRam in boxing gloves, Malaika gushes over him
- Gauri Khan posted a cute photo of son AbRam wearing boxing gloves and called him '(her) Mike Tyson'. Friends and fans gushed over the adorable picture.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalki recalls running to feed baby Sappho at photoshoot weeks after giving birth
- Kalki Koechlin reminisced about what it was like to return to work three weeks after giving birth to daughter Sappho. She shared a gorgeous picture from her photoshoot as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Namrata Shirodkar wishes Mahesh Babu on 16th wedding anniversary
- Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to wish her husband, Mahesh Babu, on their 16th wedding anniversary. He also posted on Instagram to wish her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishaan Khatter shares humble Meryl Streep quote after Kangana's 'arrogant' tweet
- Ishaan Khatter has shared a statement by Meryl Streep, in which the legendary actor spoke about being an ordinary person, after Kangana Ranaut's tweets hailing herself as an extraordinary being.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar 'devastated' on learning of Rajiv Kapoor's death
- Pakistani actor Zeba Bakthiar, who made her film debut with Henna in 1991, was shocked to hear of the death of Rajiv Kapoor, who had produced the film with Randhir Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh has a special gift for Nick Jonas: 'Khaas apne jiju ke liye'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit remembers Rajiv Kapoor with whom she worked in PremGranth
- Madhuri Dixit, who worked with Rajiv Kapoor in PremGranth, fondly recalled the moments they spent together making the film. While Rajiv had directed it, late Rishi Kapoor had been paired with Madhuri in the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani: There’s a place for everyone in Bollywood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra on dealing with 'Plastic Chopra' tag after botched nose surgery
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has decided to speak about her 'obviously different nose' that the public noticed in the early 2000s. In her memoir, Unfinished, she wrote about having undergone a botched surgery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon shares first look of Jassi from Ganapath, see here
- On Wednesday, the first look of Kriti Sanon's character, Jassi, from Ganapath was unveiled. The action thriller also stars Tiger Shroff.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No chautha to be held for Rajiv Kapoor due to safety reasons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep share throwback pics with Rajiv Kapoor
- Sanjay Kapoor and his wife, Maheep shared throwback pictures from the fun times they had with Rajiv Kapoor who died on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishi Kapoor had said about Rajiv in his book: 'I worry a lot about Chimpu'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir reveals due date of her second child with Saif
- Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's father, Randhir Kapoor, recently revealed her due date. Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox