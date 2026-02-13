Alia Bhatt says her film Don't Be Shy uses the female gaze to look at things, opens up on how the film differs
Alia Bhatt's home production, Don't Be Shy, will release on Amazon Prime Video later this year. The actor-producer opened up about the film at an event.
Amazon Prime Video held the inaugural Prime Video Presents: International Originals showcase in London on Thursday, where Hindustan Times was among the select news publications from India to get a front row seat. The event saw a presentation of the biggest non-English titles on the streamer from around the world. There was representation from India as well, with Alia Bhatt joining the likes of Stanley Tucci, Nicole Wallace, Park Min-young, Wi Hajun, Dolores Fonzi, and author Mercedes Ron.
Alia Bhatt at Prime Video Presents International
Alia marked her presence at the event virtually, and opened up about her upcoming film, Don’t Be Shy, which is set to release on the platform later this year. She was joined by Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India. They talked about how the characters in the film are written through a distinct female gaze and the importance of fresh voices.
“We just are naturally driven towards fabulous women and fabulous characters that are women, that happen to be women. But there are also a lot of cool male characters in the film that I'm also very excited about. An interesting new gaze for the two boys that are in the film,” Alia said.
All about Don't Be Shy
Don’t Be Shy follows 20-year-old Shyamili 'Shy' Das, who has her life all figured out until an unexpected incident sends it all spiralling out of her control.
Talking about the film, Alia added, “It's got the classic feeling of a holiday film, the classic feeling of a summer film, like it's got a lot of those classic tones, but it's in a new voice. It's got a new energy to it, and that's Sreeti's, the director's energy and her new sort of take on it, and I feel that there's something there which the audience is in for a surprise for.”
Don’t Be Shy is produced under the banner of Alia and her sister Shaheen's Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film's announcement was made two weeks ago in a quirky video featuring Alia and Shaheen, which was shared by Prime Video India. “Is kahaani mein sab kuch hai. Romance hai. Heartbreak hai. Gaane hai. Girls, boys, aur ek turtle bhi,” read the announcement, describing the film as “a story you grow up with.” The film does not have a release date or cast announcement yet.
