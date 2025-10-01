Alia Bhatt says she realised Raj Kapoor is Raha's great-grandfather only during this event

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set to grace the talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle along with Varun Dhawan. During the show, she offered a candid glimpse into her personal and professional life. The actor spoke about her daughter Raha’s lineage and revealed how she recently realised that the late Raj Kapoor is Raha’s great-grandfather. Alia Bhatt reveals her reaction to realising Raj Kapoor is Raha's great-grandfather.

When Alia Bhatt realised Raj Kapoor is Raha's great-grandfather

In December last year, the Kapoor family celebrated Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary by re-releasing his cult classics as part of the RK Film Festival. Recalling a moment from the grand celebration, Alia shared on the show, “Oh my god, Raj Kapoor is Raha’s great-grandfather. That link, I actually realised only then.” The actress confessed that it truly struck her during the festivities how her daughter is connected to Indian cinema’s most iconic family.

Alia tied the knot with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony held at their home in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by family and close friends including Karan Johar, Akash Ambani and Ayan Mukerji, among others. Later that year in November, the couple embraced parenthood when they welcomed their daughter, Raha. When Raha turned one, the couple posed with her for the paparazzi, and since then they have shared adorable moments with her on social media.

The Kapoor Family’s legacy

The Kapoor legacy began with Prithviraj Kapoor, a pioneer of Indian theatre and film, who laid the foundation for generations to come. His son, Raj Kapoor, fondly called “The Showman of Indian Cinema,” redefined filmmaking in India with classics such as Awaara, Shree 420, and Mera Naam Joker.

Raj Kapoor’s brothers, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor, took the legacy forward, becoming some of the most successful actors in Indian cinema. The tradition continued with Raj Kapoor’s sons—Randhir, Rishi, and Rajiv Kapoor. Among them, Rishi Kapoor emerged as one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved romantic heroes. Now, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are carrying the family legacy forward, establishing themselves as top stars in the industry.

About Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle

The talk show, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle, premiered on 25 September with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as the first guests. The next episode will see Alia reuniting with her longtime friend and co-star Varun Dhawan. The promos show the duo, who have delivered several hits together, entertaining the audience with their playful banter and revisiting memories from their Student of the Year days. Fans are already excited to see Varun and Alia together again. The episode will air on Prime Video on 2 October.