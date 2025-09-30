Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
Alia Bhatt skips question on exes, Varun Dhawan confesses love-hate for Mela in Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle promo

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Sept 30, 2025 08:30 pm IST

The latest episode of Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle's will have Varun Dhawan and Ali Bhatt playing fun games and answering some uncomfortable questions.

The latest promo for Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle just dropped, and it looks like a riot. This time, duo Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan join hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna for an episode packed with some cheeky games and awkward moments.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan new guests on Too Much

In the teaser, Varun is seen hilariously mouthing his own movie dialogues and even admits to rewatching Mela several times, despite not liking it. The two stars dive into fun segments with Kajol and Twinkle, but it’s Alia who steals a moment when Kajol asks whether being friends with your ex is a red flag. Alia, ever the diplomat, playfully dodges the question, "Okay... we need to move on.”

About Too Much

Two Much kicked off with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan gracing the debut episode. In a rare candid moment, Aamir opened up about the beginning of his friendship with Salman, revealing it started during a difficult personal phase, his divorce from Reena. He said, “That’s when Salman and I really connected… before that, I used to feel he never came on time, and we had so many issues during Andaz Apna Apna.”

Salman, too, got real, offering relationship advice, "When one partner grows more than the other, that’s when insecurities start. Both need to grow together. Both need to get off each other’s backs.”

The chat show’s upcoming episodes promise more fireworks with a dazzling lineup: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Janhvi Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and more. A sneak peek even showed a flirtatious exchange between Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, hinting that the innuendo-laced banter is only getting started. New episodes drop every Thursday on Prime Video.

Alia and Varun's upcoming projects

Alia is busy shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in YRF's Alpha along with Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol. Varun, on the other hand, is busy promoting Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The film is set to release on October 2.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
