    Alia Bhatt shares sweet memories from 2016: Gossiping with Parineeti Chopra, shooting with her favourite co-star

    Alia Bhatt reflects on her successful 2016, sharing nostalgic photos on Instagram. Celebrities are participating in a trend celebrating their past.

    Updated on: Jan 17, 2026 8:10 AM IST
    By Soumya Srivastava
    2016 was indeed a glorious year, even for Bollywood actors. Several celebrities have been taking part in the 2016 trend, where they share nostalgic pictures and videos from 10 years ago. Latest to join the trend in Alia Bhatt.

    Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt shooting for Dear Zindagi and Alia chatting with Parineeti Chopra during a press conference in 2016.
    Alia's nostalgic photo album

    She took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from 2016. The photos show her rocking 2016 fashion, promoting Kapoor and Sons, shooting for Dear Zindagi with Shah Rukh Khan, glimpses from a tour with then boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra and visits to the Golden Temple.

    She captioned her post, "2016 ki kahaani

    1 - 2016 started off pretty grounded

    2 - some shoot moments with my fav co-actor ever

    3 - a whole lot of love

    4 - very tired boys on the dream team tour

    5 - a whole lot of love part 2 (surprise bday in Delhi during kapoor and sons promotions)

    6 - tamma tamma shoot with badri

    7 - golden moments at the golden temple 🛕

    8 - dearest pari giving me some relevant gossip during a press conference 😃

    9 - Elle 2016 cover shoot

    10 - coldplay berlin 2016 !"

    Parineeti commented on her post and wrote, “T’was the start of our lingo, dear one. Do reminisce.” Varun Dhawan said, “So much happened in a year.”

    A fan commented, “From Ikk Kudi to Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull, This Safar Was Pretty Cool.” Another said, “This was my favourite Alia phase.”

    Alia then and now

    Alia's 2016 was quite fabulous. She earned acclaim for all three of her movies, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and Kapoor and Sons.

    Her 2026 is also looking bright. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also has her YRF spy film Alpha with Sharvari.

