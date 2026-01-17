Alia Bhatt shares sweet memories from 2016: Gossiping with Parineeti Chopra, shooting with her favourite co-star

5 - a whole lot of love part 2 (surprise bday in Delhi during kapoor and sons promotions)

2 - some shoot moments with my fav co-actor ever

She took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from 2016. The photos show her rocking 2016 fashion, promoting Kapoor and Sons, shooting for Dear Zindagi with Shah Rukh Khan , glimpses from a tour with then boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra and visits to the Golden Temple.

2016 was indeed a glorious year, even for Bollywood actors. Several celebrities have been taking part in the 2016 trend, where they share nostalgic pictures and videos from 10 years ago. Latest to join the trend in Alia Bhatt .

Parineeti commented on her post and wrote, “T’was the start of our lingo, dear one. Do reminisce.” Varun Dhawan said, “So much happened in a year.”

A fan commented, “From Ikk Kudi to Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull, This Safar Was Pretty Cool.” Another said, “This was my favourite Alia phase.”

Alia then and now Alia's 2016 was quite fabulous. She earned acclaim for all three of her movies, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi and Kapoor and Sons.

Her 2026 is also looking bright. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also has her YRF spy film Alpha with Sharvari.