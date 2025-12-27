Alia Bhatt's Alpha postponed again to avoid clash with Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan, release date to be out soon

The release date of Yash Raj Films’ next spy thriller, Alpha, has been pushed back yet again, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In a new tweet, the industry insider has claimed that Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, will not be released in April 2026 to avoid clashing with Salman Khan’s war drama, Battle of Galwan. Alpha features Alia Bhatt alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol, directed by Shiv Rawail.

Alpha release postponed again

Alpha, part of the YRF Spy Universe, was scheduled to release on 17 April, 2026. However, Taran Adarsh has stated that the makers have now opted to push the release back.

"#BreakingNews... ALPHA AVOIDS CLASH WITH BATTLE OF GALWAN - YRF TO DECIDE ON A NEW DATE... #AdityaChopra steps aside for #SalmanKhan, moving Alpha from its previously announced release date of April 17, 2026, to avoid a direct clash with BattleOfGalwan. #YRF had locked April 17, 2026, for Alpha, but the makers will now announce a new release date after assessing the theatrical release calendar over the next couple of months," Taran Adarsh wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday morning.

Alpha's much delayed release

Incidentally, this is the second postponement for the film, which was earlier slated to release on Christmas 2025. The film was previously postponed as it required additional time in post-production, including extensive visual effects work, according to reports. No new release date for it has been announced yet, but the film is now expected to release sometime in the second half of 2026.

All about Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes the Tiger and War films, in addition to Pathaan. The film was introduced in a post-credits scene in War 2 this year. Apart from Sharvari and Alia, Alpha also stars Bobby Deol. It is the first female-led spy thriller from YRF.