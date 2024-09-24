Alia Bhatt's trainer shares her action prep for Heart of Stone during pregnancy: ‘Sailed through it like a breeze’

Alia Bhatt's trainer Anshuka Parwani recently revealed how she worked in Gal Gadot's spy action-thriller Heart of Stone during her pregnancy. Anshuka said that the actor performed difficult action sequences in her first Hollywood film while she was pregnant with Raha. The Yoga and holistic wellness expert, in an interview with India Today commended Alia's dedication as she prepped for her role during Covid-19. (Also read: Alia Bhatt stuns in metallic silver, Aishwarya Rai radiates in satin red at Paris Fashion Week. Watch) Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut with the action film.

Alia Bhatt prepped online for action in Heart of Stone

Anshuka while speaking about Alia stated that, “Many husbands come and thank me for helping their wives deliver healthy babies. I still remember, Alia was shooting for her first international project, Heart of Stone. That role required Alia to do a lot of action sequences, and of course, at that point, I knew she was pregnant with Raha. Alia and I started preparing for that role while she was expecting. In fact, while she was shooting for it, we were working out remotely because, unfortunately, at that time, I did not travel with her. It was Covid-19, so I wouldn’t train anybody online without the awareness of their body and yoga.”

Anshuka Parwani praises Alia Bhatt's awareness

She further said, “The fact that Alia was pregnant and had to do action sequences—nobody would be comfortable training her online in such a situation. But because Alia has that kind of awareness, during that stipulated period, we did train remotely. I don’t think anybody could even tell that she was pregnant during the shoot of the film or while she was doing those action sequences. Alia sailed through it like a breeze. Her attitude in approaching things was literally everything because she knew it was a natural process, and with some adjustments here and there, it all became a cakewalk. I’m not saying it’s a very simple process, but it’s the right attitude that eventually matters.”

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Alia will be next seen in Vasan Bala's action-thriller Jigra. The film depicts the story of a sister who tries to rescue her younger brother who is imprisoned. Vedang Raina plays Alia's brother in the upcoming action-thriller. The movie also features Manoj Pahwa, Aditya Nanda and Rahul Ravindran in pivotal characters.

Jigra is co-produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled to release on October 11, 2024. Alia is also expected to begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic-drama Love and War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.