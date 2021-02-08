Alisa Khan: I got more famous for my controversies than my films
Alisa Khan believes she is ‘halfway’ already, to make it big in Bollywood. With films such as Maatr (2017) and My Husband’s Wife (2010), and a web project Mayanagri, behind her, she says her journey has been tough but whatever she has achieved is without anyone’s help.
“I always worked hard and believed in myself. I have confidence in me, whatever I am today is all because of my hard work, determination and struggle. Kehta hain na khoon paseena ek karna, that has brought me to this level. I have a long way to go to become a superstar, the way is not easy. I am self made, I don’t have Salman Khan or anybody behind me. Nobody is behind my success,” she says.
She adds that while acting is her profession, her real passion is being an astrologer too. Khan reveals it all started when she got into modelling while in school. “I used to get compliments for my beauty, and then I was attracted towards Bollywood. I started modelling, and did a dozen Punjabi music videos. I got my break then in My Husband’s Wife,” she recalls.
Her family wasn’t too happy with her career choice initially. The actor says, “Later, when my film released, they were really happy and appreciated me. They earlier thought I was just wasting my time, I actually utilized it well.”
What however made bigger news than her films, she says, is the many controversies she became a part of. “One controversy was with Emraan Hashmi, my co star in the film Aaina which is yet to release. He said he doesn’t know who Alisa Khan is. Then another controversy was when my then boyfriend leaked my MMS, then a controversy about my marriage, and me living on the streets or in mandirs and ashrams. I got more famous for my controversies than my films,” says Khan, also a mother to a two-year-old.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alisa Khan: I got more famous for my controversies than my films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Rampal: You are still out of sight if you do something terrible and no one watches it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lisa Haydon enlists her son to announce she's pregnant with her third child
- Lisa Haydon has announced in an Instagram video that she is pregnant with her third child, a baby girl. Watch the video, featuring her son Zack, here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marrying Salman was my only goal, says Somy Ali about moving to Mumbai at 16
- Somy Ali has recounted the story of how she moved to India as a teenager, with the 'preposterous' idea of wanting to get married to Salman Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ranbir Kapoor is sharing his wardrobe with you': Alia announces noble gesture
- Ranbir Kapoor is donating items in his wardrobe for a good cause. His girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, on Monday announced that the 'sale' would benefit children fighting cancer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's mushy posts are Valentine's week done right
- Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who tied the knot in October, have kicked off Valentine's week with mushy social media posts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra on addressing plastic surgery rumours in Unfinished
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara says Kangana is spreading 'poison' online by 'normalising hatred'
- Swara Bhasker has said that she has no personal equation with Kangana Ranaut, but has problems with some of her tweets, which she said 'propagate hatred and bigotry'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ira Khan, Imran Khan attend cousin Zayn Marie's colourful wedding. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh gets nostalgic about Deewar as he shoots for Mayday, see here
- Amitabh Bachchan went back in time to the year 1975 when he had shot for his iconic film Deewar at the same location where he has been shooting his new film, Mayday. See his posts here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik spotted at gym she used to visit with Sushant
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at the gym she used to visit with her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika wonders if Covid crisis has ended, shares pic of crowds in Mumbai
- Malaika Arora shared a picture of huge crowds at Mumbai's Banstand and was alarmed to see how people were taking Covid-19 lightly. She had tested positive last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, expecting her second child, spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan
- Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, was spotted at a clinic on Monday. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Called 'B grade' by Kangana, Taapsee says she doesn't need 'big films'
- Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't need to 'be a part of big films'. She was recently attacked on Twitter by Kangana Ranaut, who called her a 'B grade' actor, among other things.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle jokes about being named after a nursery rhyme as Nitara strums one
- Twinkle Khanna shared a short clip of her daughter, Nitara, playing the popular nursery rhyme Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on the guitar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox