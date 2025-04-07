Amar Kaushik says idea of horror-comedy universe first came during Bhediya shoot: ‘The End se nafrat hain mujhe’

Amar Kaushik gave Bollywood one of the biggest blockbuster franchises with the creation of the horror-comedy universe, with films like Stree, Bhediya, and Stree 2. But how did he come to this decision? The writer-director opened up about his filmmaking process and how he wanted to bring in the character of Jana in the other films. During an interview with Komal Nahta on his YouTube series Game Changers, Amar shared how the idea first struck him during the making of Bhediya. (Also read: Amar Kaushik says he was ready for ‘gaaliyan’ while making Stree 2: ‘Film was made under a lot of pressure’) Amar Kaushik opened up about creating the horror-comedy universe.

What Amar shared

During the interaction, when Amar was asked whether he thought of creating a sequel to his films while making the first one, he said, “Picture ka the end mujhe likhna hi pasand nahi hain. Zindagi mein koi cheez ka The End nahi hoti hain. Mere har film mein isliye lagta hain aage kuch hoga. The End se nafrat hain mujhe. Har film mein mujhe aisa lagta hain ki aur agar bolne ko mile toh maza aaye kyuki aap do ghante mein the end nahi kar sakte ho duniya ka (I hate writing the end of a film. There is no end in life, and I always keep my films that way too. I hate The End. I always think of the possibility of saying more things with these characters because in the span of two hours, there cannot be an end to that world).”

On the character of Jana

He went on to add, “Bhediya banate waqt this universe came into picture. Jab Bhediya likh rahe the toh Dinesh Vijan and I had talked about making an universe. But somehow kaise banega woh soch rahe the. Us waqt dhyan aya ki Jana ke character ko kya main idhar leke aayu kya (When I was making Bhediya that time I thought of this universe. That time I didn't know how to proceed but then I thought of this character Jana and whether he can be brought into another film)?”

Abhishek Banerjee plays the character of Jana in the Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe. Known for attracting ghosts and demons, Jana has appeared in Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya.