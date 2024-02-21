Ameen Sayani, iconic radio presenter and voice of Geetmala, dies at 91

Ameen Sayani died in Mumbai on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack; he was 91. His son Rajil Sayani confirmed the news of his father’s death to Indianexpress.com. The iconic radio presenter hosted the popular show Binaca Geetmala. Sayani’s funeral will take place on Thursday as the family is waiting for some relatives to reach Mumbai on Wednesday. Also read | Kavita Chaudhary, known for playing IPS officer Kalyani Singh in DD Show Udaan, dies of heart attack; tributes pour in Renowned radio presenter Ameen Sayani died at 91.

Ameen Sayani's death confirmed by son

Rajil Sayani said his father suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night, after which they took him to HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai, where he died. He told the portal, “The doctors at the hospital attended him but couldn’t save him and he was declared dead.”

Ameen Sayani's career

Ameen Sayani, whose introduction ‘Namaskar bhaiyon aur behno, main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon (Hello sister and brothers, this is your friend Ameen Sayani)’ on Radio Ceylon still evokes strong nostalgia, was born in Mumbai on December 21, 1932.

Ameen was known for his show Binaca Geetmala – which was broadcast since 1952 – mainly over Radio Ceylon and later over Vividh Bharati (AIR) – for a total of over 42 years.

Ameen Sayani has produced, compiled (or spoken for) over 54,000 radio programmes and 19,000 spots/jingles since 1951. Sayani was also a part of various movies throughout the years, such as Bhoot Bungla, Teen Devian, Boxer, and Qatl. He appeared in all of these movies in the role of an announcer in some events.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for Ameen Sayani, who helped popularise All India Radio in India. "Binaca Geetmala would always remain eternal. Thank you for the music and memories. RIP, Ameen Sayani Saab," tweeted a fan. Another wrote, "Have very fond memories of binaca Geetmala during my childhood…Ameen Sayani was a legend at that time… rest in peace sir."

