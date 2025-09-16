Ameesha Patel says being outsider in industry is very hard: ‘People do not like me because I don’t maska-lagao for work'

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel began her journey in Bollywood alongside Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and rose to stardom with her debut film. However, in a recent interview with Zoom, Ameesha revealed that industry insiders don’t like her and opened up about the struggles she has faced as an outsider. Ameesha Patel opens up on surviving in industry as outsider,

Ameesha Patel on why insiders don't like her

Ameesha said insiders dislike her because of her no-nonsense attitude, explaining, “At the end of the day, the audience needs to love you, no matter what camp you belong to. Yes — because I don’t belong to certain camps, don’t drink, smoke or maska-lagao for work — I get whatever I get on my merit. People do not like me for that reason. I am not going to suck up to you.”

She recalled how she wasn’t the first choice for Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and only got the opportunity after Rakesh Roshan dropped Kareena Kapoor from the film due to differences and his displeasure with her behaviour. Ameesha also opened up about the struggles of surviving alone in the industry without a partner for support, saying, “It’s worse when you don’t end up having a boyfriend or a husband from the industry. When you don’t share your other ‘half’ as a power couple, it’s very hard. You don’t have people backing you. There’s no reason to back you; you are an outsider.”

Ameesha Patel’s recent work

Ameesha made her comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of five years with the 2023 film Gadar 2, alongside Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. The film emerged as a blockbuster, collecting ₹686 crore worldwide at the box office. She was last seen in the 2024 film Tauba Tera Jalwa. The romantic comedy, written and directed by Akashaditya Lama and produced by Naresh Bansal and Madanlal Khurana under Shreeram Productions and Victorious Enterprises, also featured Jatin Khurana and Angela Krislinzki in lead roles. The film opened to negative reviews from critics, but Ameesha’s performance was appreciated. The actor is yet to announce her next project.