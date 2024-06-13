Amid Aamir Khan's son Junaid's suspiciously noiseless debut this Friday, a lookback at 11 biggest Bollywood launches

Another star kid, a third-gen member from a major Bollywood family, is making his acting debut this Friday. Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, will star as a journalist in Netflix's period movie Maharaj. However, there is no chatter, no promotion, no buzz for the same. We wonder if that is a fresh strategy applied by the production team or just simple nonchalance. It did, however, reminded us of the biggest Bollywood debuts and launches over the years. Check them out: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone during Om Shanti Om premiere; Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma at Band Baaja Baraat event.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan burst onto the Indian cinema scene in 2000 with the sensational Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan. This debut was a game-changer, earning him both the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and Best Male Debut. From there, Hrithik soared to become one of Bollywood's highest-paid actors, delivering blockbuster hits like Krrish 3, Bang Bang, Agneepath, Dhoom 2.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, known for his intense performance in Kabir Singh, charmed audiences right from his debut in Ishq Vishk (2003), alongside Amrita Rao. His boyish charm and impeccable acting skills quickly won over fans, leading to successful roles in Bollywood hits like Jab We Met and Udta Punjab. Shahid's last release was romantic drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Kriti Sanon.

Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan

Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan made their Bollywood debuts together in the same year as Hrithik with Refugee (2000), marking the inception of their illustrious careers. While their debut garnered attention, it was their subsequent projects that truly solidified their positions in the industry. Kareena went on to star in iconic films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jab We Met, and 3 Idiots, becoming one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood. Abhishek, too, carved out his niche with successes in movies like Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, and Dhoom.

Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor with their kids Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor during Saawariya event.

While Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are now Bollywood stars, their debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya flopped at the box office. Sonam's breakthrough came with Raanjhanaa, earning her several nominations. Despite the setback, Ranbir's performance in Saawariya won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, launching a successful career with acclaimed roles in Rockstar, Barfi!, and Sanju.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone with Shah Rukh Khan during Om Shanti Om audio launch.

As for one of India’s highest paid actresses, Deepika Padukone debuted in the Kannada film Aishwarya (2006) and gained major recognition with her dual roles in Om Shanti Om (2007) alongside Shah Rukh Khan, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She has since starred in blockbusters like Chennai Express, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Pathaan all reflecting her immense success.

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra at SOTY launch.

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra achieved instant fame with their debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012). Their standout performances in the film launched successful careers, with Alia starring in hits like Raazi, Varun in Badlapur, and Sidharth in Shershaah, solidifying their status in Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma at a press conference for Band Baaja Baraat.

Ranveer Singh burst onto the Bollywood scene with his dynamic debut in Yash Raj Films' romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), earning him the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Since then, he has solidified his status as a powerhouse in the industry, particularly through his remarkable collaborations with the visionary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.