Amitabh Bachchan shares goofy video of his 'signature running style'; Ranveer Singh is in awe. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan's 'running style' in a then and now video left Ranveer Singh awestruck. The veteran actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of him running in a scene from his 1990 film Agneepath. The clip also featured a recent glimpse of Amitabh running in the garden of his Mumbai home. Ranveer Singh and many others reacted to the video. Also read: Javed Akhtar reveals Amitabh Bachchan was initially sceptical to play Angry Young Man Amitabh Bachchan's new video is grabbing attention, and even Ranveer Singh has reacted. (File Photo/AP)

'The one and only'

In his caption, Amitabh wrote, "Still running for work." Ranveer commented, "THE SIGNATURE RUNNING STYLE!!!" Casting director Shanoo Sharma wrote, "Do you know that whenever I see you I can hear background music?"

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim said, "The one and only." A comment also read, "What beautiful running posture and style…. I have never ever seen something like it." A fan also said, "Such a cool video. You are such an inspiration sir."

Check out Amitabh's video:

Amitabh statue listed by Google as tourist attraction

Amitabh was recently in news after it was reported that a life-size statue of the Bollywood superstar, installed by an Indian-American businessman outside his New Jersey residence in the US, has now been listed by Google as a tourist attraction. A fan named Gopi Seth had installed Amitabh's life-size statue in August 2022.

Amitabh shares glimpse of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

Amitabh is all set to don the host's hat again for his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16. On Thursday, he dropped a black and white picture from the sets of KBC 16 on X and wrote, "T 5082 - BACK to KBC 16th season..."

Another picture he posted was a candid click in which he can be seen running. “T 5083 - yes back and still no change in routine - the run is on,” he tweeted alongside it. Earlier, Sony TV announced with a promo that KBC is making a comeback due to popular demand.

Amitabh was last seen in the sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.