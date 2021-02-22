Mumbai Police picks Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath scene to share a message
Mumbai Police has once again found an interesting way to share an important message. The social media pages of the police department are known and praised for their posts that impart pertinent safety guidelines whether it’s about cyber security, road safety or Covid-19 related guidelines. Their recent share is no different.
In a post shared yesterday, Mumbai Police picked a scene from the 1990 film Agneepath, featuring actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rohini Hattangadi and Neelam Kothari, to share a message about washing one's hands.
“Kya aapne kabhi jaanane ki koshish ki, ki Ma ko kya pasand hai?,” Mumbai Police shared in their post along with a clip of the scene. Take a look at the entire post below:
Since being shared, the post has collected a ton of reactions from netizens. The share has received over 5,800 likes and several comments from people, many of whom have used fire, clapping hands and laughing emojis to share their reactions.
“Yes, mom is always right,” posted an individual. “Soooo creative… super really,” added another. “Meme + message,” commented a third. “2 message - hath dho le crime se bhi and corona se bhi,” shared a fourth. “Creating awareness one post at a time,” shared a fifth.
What do you think about this share by Mumbai Police?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police picks Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath scene to share a message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Pradesh minister rides 50 foot-high giant wheel to catch phone network
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani trying to convince everyone Monday is a fun day is all of us
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
She twirls 30 hoops simultaneously for 35 seconds. Guinness Records share clip
- “They look so cool all spinning together, said an Instagram user.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahira Khan dances to 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' mashup, Dananeer reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With no visitors, Louvre in Paris gets rare chance to refurbish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meteorologist’s tweet about his grandma’s love wins people. It’s heartwarming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teacher takes care of rescued owl before releasing it back into the wild. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rage room' in Brazil’s Sao Paulo helps people to vent their anger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vivek Oberoi features in Mumbai Police’s ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German rock band turns van into club, stages gig for one fan at a time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hilarious to awful: Titanic's alternate ending video goes viral, people react
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Let’s go’: Video shows sweet interaction between keeper and elephant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feeding time for seven adorable cats documented in this wonderful video. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Owl stuck in pit toilet vent rescued. Flies away after regaining strength
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox