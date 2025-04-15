Amitabh Bachchan is frustrated that his X follower count is stuck at 49 million, fans suggest posting pics with Jaya

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is struggling with an X-tra special problem. Despite having 49 million followers on X, he is struggling to break the "follower ceiling" and increase the count. And he is hilariously frustrated that none of his fans' tips have worked yet. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says Ghibli trend ‘invades the world’, shares his AI edits from fan meet. See pics Amitabh's plea sparked a hilarious storm on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan's follower woes

Amitabh cracked a smile on Monday with a lighthearted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealing his static follower count despite being super active online. He turned the tables, asking his fans for tips to boost his numbers.

"Badi koshish kar rahe hain, lekin yeh 40 million followers ka number badh hi nahi raha hai. Koi upaya ho toh bataiye (We're trying hard, but the 49 million followers number just isn't budging. Any solutions out there?),” Amitabh wrote.

Amitabh's plea sparked a hilarious storm. Fans hit him with a barrage of suggestions, from reels and bloopers to teaming up with Jaya Bachchan or hosting an X meet-and-greet.

“@grok please help him,” one tweet read, with another shared, “Show Sooryavansham live”.

“Follow me sir , I will definitely follow you back,” shared another fan. One social media shared, “Start following everyone back like John Cena, your following will increase automatically”. One tweet read, “Try couple postings... It gives good reach”.

Amitabh Bachchan followed up with another post, admitting that despite his best efforts, none of the fan-suggested tricks seemed to be working for him - still stuck.

“Dhanyawad unn sabka jinhone madad ke kai example bataye ki followers kaise bada sakte hain. Shama chahta hun, ek bhi kaam nahi aaya (Thanks to all those who helped with examples on how to increase followers. I'm sorry to say, but none of them worked),” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming movies

Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan, which marked his Tamil debut. The film also featured Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak in key roles. He also has the Kalki 2898 AD sequel by Nag Ashwin, alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in the pipeline. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84, which also stars Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.