Amitabh Bachchan remembers old days in Allahabad, says his family never locked doors: 'Now I am told to lock my tongue'
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane to remember the good life he lived in Allahabad as a child. Taking to Twitter, he wrote about how people would not even lock their doors.
Amitabh was reacting to a tweet by a Twitter user, who had said that if the world worked purely on trust, people would not have locks hanging on their doors. The actor wrote, "But brother, I have seen such days in Allahabad. We never used to lock our house. And we never saw the gate of the house closed, it was always open. Yes, but it cannot happen now! Nowadays, my advisors tell me to keep a lock on my tongue too."
Amitabh's fans and followers added their own thoughts to the conversation. "We all grew up at a time when doors were open and locks were not needed. But times are changing. Life makes its own adjustments. This is neither good nor bad. This is a reality to be reckoned with... It is important when the Heart is open, when the Soul is free from fear," wrote one. "Back then we were hopeful people. Now that hope cannot be trusted either. One has to check even the lock 10 times to make sure it has not been left open," wrote another.
In 2019, Amitabh had shared his memories on celebrating Christmas in Allahabad and Kolkata. "Christmas and the days of celebration were always within us from early times, right from the days of Allahabad .. our neighbours Rev Paul Das and his family lived opposite us from 17, Clive Road .. they were at 18 Clive Road .. and their children our group of friends - Shunila, Naresh, Malti .. Naresh was the one who suggested to my parents about Sherwood and then when he invited Principal Rev RC Llewelyn to visit us in Allahabad, the matter was firmly resolved .. we went to Sherwood,” he had written on his blog.
“Christmas time was carol singing with the group that came over past midnight and Maa making the finest coffee for them in the cold, as we listened to the lilting Silent Night.. there were little gifts that we looked out for form the Paul Das’s under their Christmas tree .. little trinkets, miniature cars and the like .. there was so much satisfaction on getting a pencil box.. a rubber a ruler.. the special Christmas cake made by Mrs Paul Das was a delight .. Shunila played the piano for us as we sang Hymns.. it was such a divine moment..” he had recollected.
Amitabh is seen on the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati currently. He has multiple films in the pipeline, such as Chehre, Brahmastra, May Day and Jhund.
