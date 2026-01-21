Amitabh Bachchan sends 'very best wishes' to his Black co-star Rani Mukerji for new film Mardaani 3. See post here
Amitabh Bachchan shared the trailer of Rani Mukerji's upcoming film Mardaani 3 as he penned a note. Check it out here.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has sent 'best wishes' to the entire team of the upcoming film Mardaani 3, including his Black co-star Rani Mukerji. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Amitabh penned a brief note.
Amitabh Bachchan wishes Mardaani 3 team
The actor posted the trailer of the film. He simply wrote, "T 5632(i) - my very best wishes." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Can't wait to watch. All the best to the team." A person wrote, "Yes....Rani Mukherjee is a very talented actress. Can't wait to watch the movie." A comment read, "Loved both the previous instalments. Eager to watch this."
About Amitabh and Rani's films together
Amitabh and Rani starred together in several films, including Veer-Zaara (2004), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Baabul (2006). Rani had a special appearance in Amitabh's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and he played a cameo role in her movie Paheli. However, they were co-stars in Black, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
More about Mardaani 3, trailer
Mardaani 3 is the third instalment in the Mardaani franchise, which centres on Rani's fearless cop (Shivani Shivaji Roy) role, who strives to curb crime in her city, especially against women. Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film, which also stars Janaki Bodiwala, is set to hit theatres on January 30.
The 3-minute-16-second trailer, which was unveiled recently, shows the disappearance of young girls. Rani, as the bold and fearless Shivani, races against time to rescue the missing girls from the trap of child trafficking. As Shivani continues to find clues, she comes across the merciless, evil, and powerful Amma (played by Mallika Prasad), who oversees a beggar mafia.
Rani talks about the film
Speaking with news agency ANI, Rani called Mardaani 3 an important film that can raise awareness among women while also promoting women's empowerment. "When we watch this content, our awareness will increase. This is the story of women's empowerment, to give strength to women. This film is made to give hope, and I want every girl, every woman, to watch this film and get inspired," Rani had said.
