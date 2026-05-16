Amjad Khan's son Shadaab Khan shares how he reacted when he was told of his father's death: ‘I hit the doctor’

Veteran actor Amjad Khan, immortalised for his legendary portrayal of Gabbar Singh in Sholay, passed away following a massive heart attack in 1992, leaving behind a grieving family grappling with emotional turmoil and severe financial distress. Years later, his son Shadaab Khan candidly opened up about the aftermath of the actor’s death, recalling the chaos, uncertainty, and hardships that unfolded within their household after Amjad Khan was declared dead. Shadaab Khan opens up about how he reacted to his father's death.

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In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Shadaab Khan, who was just 18 years old at the time, revisited the traumatic day his father Amjad Khan passed away. Recalling the chaos and shock that engulfed the family, Shadaab revealed that a heated physical altercation broke out involving the doctor who had been called to examine his father. He also opened up about the financial crisis the family was left facing in the aftermath of Amjad Khan’s death, claiming that the film industry owed the late actor a significant amount of money. Amid the uncertainty and emotional devastation, Shadaab also spoke about the individuals who quietly stepped forward to support the family during one of the darkest phases of their lives.

Shadaab Khan’s altercation with Amjad Khan’s doctor Recalling the day Amjad Khan passed away, Shadaab Khan shared that he was not at home when the tragic events first began unfolding. He revealed that he returned home around 8 pm, by which time his father was no longer waking up. According to Shadaab, he had been resting after attending a meeting the previous day and was feeling particularly exhausted. Although he had briefly woken up once during the day, he went back to sleep again in the afternoon. When Shadaab’s mother later asked him to check on his father, he was horrified to discover that Amjad Khan’s body had already gone cold.

A doctor was immediately called to the house, and upon examination, the family was informed that the veteran actor had suffered a massive heart attack. Shadaab recalled that the doctor urgently asked him to fetch a particular injection in a last attempt to revive his father. However, by the time he returned with it, the doctor reportedly told him that they were a few seconds too late. The remark shattered Shadaab, who was still a teenager at the time, and in a moment of overwhelming grief and anger, he lashed out and struck the doctor.

Recalling one of the darkest and most difficult phases in his life, Shadaab said, “The doctor said a particular injection was required. I got it, but I was told I was a few seconds late. When the doctor told me I was late with the injection, I hit the doctor. I broke every piece of crockery in the house, smashed my fist into the wall, and even manhandled one of my father’s closest friends.”

A financial crisis and the one who stepped up In the same conversation, Shadaab Khan also opened up about the severe financial hardships the family endured after the death of Amjad Khan. He revealed that several producers still owed the late actor money for films he had worked on, amounting to an estimated ₹1.27 crore – a massive sum at the time. Despite the outstanding dues, Shadaab claimed that the family never received the payments they were owed, leaving them in a deeply difficult situation financially.

Amid this challenging phase, screenwriter Salim Khan, who had shared a complicated professional relationship with Amjad Khan, quietly stepped forward to support the grieving family. According to Shadaab, Salim took care of all the expenses related to the actor’s last rites and post-death rituals, offering help without seeking any public attention or recognition.

Shadaab Khan said, “After his death, I remember there was complete chaos at home. People were constantly coming and going, rituals were being performed, and my mother was in no condition to handle anything. I was only 18, and my siblings were very young. At that time, we needed many things for the rituals and customs. One thing I clearly remember is that the one person who was quietly paying for everything from his own pocket was Salim sahab. Whatever was required for the rituals, he paid for it silently, without telling anyone or drawing attention to himself. I saw that with my own eyes.”