When Amrita Singh addressed joining work post divorce: Didn't want my children to be with the 'loser parent'

Amrita Singh is currently in a happy space as her elder daughter, Sara Ali Khan, is getting exciting Bollywood projects. Her younger son, Ibrahim, is also geared up for his acting debut soon. However, in a throwback interview with Zoom TV, Amrita once opened up about her return to films after her divorce with Saif Ali Khan, stating that she didn't want her children to be affected. (Also read: Deepak Tijori clarifies his comment on Amrita Singh) Amrita Singh recently recalled resuming work for her children post divorce with Saif Ali Khan.(Instagram)

Amrita Singh on her acting comeback post divorce

Amrita, during her interaction with Pooja Bedi said, “I had to overcome everything I was going through very fast because I didn't want my children to grow up feeling that they were left with loser parent.' She further added, "That you know I just stayed at home and just mulled over my situation and you know just stayed fat and complacent and unhappy because of my circumstances. I didn't want my children to grow up learning to be you know defeated in life by a situation.”

Sara Ali Khan on growing up with single mom

In an interview with ETimes during Ae Watan Mere Watan promotions, Sara spoke about living with a single mother. She said, “I think living with a single mother has a huge role to play in it. At a very early age, I realised koi aapke liye kuchh karne nahi wala (nobody is going to do anything for you). It's not that I don't get help, I do. But ultimately, you are the mover and initiator of your life. If you are lucky, stars align and God wills, then it will happen. You can't be waiting around for things to happen, it doesn't work like that.”

About Amrita Singh

Amrita made her movie debut with Rahul Rawail's Betaab opposite Sunny Deol. She later made her comeback after separation with Saif with movies like Shootout at Lokhandwala, Dus Kahaniyaan, Kajraare, Aurangzeb, 2 States, A Flying Jatt, Hindi Medium, Badla and Heropanti 2.