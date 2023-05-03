Anand Mahindra praises ‘fauji brat' Priyanka Chopra's Citadel: ‘She puts most of our male action heroes in the shade'

Priyanka Chopra is receiving a lot of praise for her powerful performance in her debut web series, Citadel. Now Anand Mahindra has applauded the actor for her portrayal of Nadia Sinh in the Russo Brothers production and called her a ‘revelation'. He even added that she is now overshadowing even male action heroes in the industry. Also read: Priyanka Chopra recalls her dad put bars on windows after she returned to India from US at 16: ‘One of the boys jumped…’ Priyanka Chopra as Nadia Sinh in Citadel.

Taking to Twitter Tuesday evening, Anand Mahindra reacted to a promotional video of Citadel which shows Priyanka performing some impressive hardcore action as Nadia Sinh. Hailing her as an action star, he wrote, “Caught the first episodes of Citadel over the weekend. Was left unmoved by the typical Russo brothers OTT plot but seeing @priyankachopra as an action hero was a revelation. She puts most of our male action heroes in the shade."

He further added, "Fauji brats are famous for being ambitious & adaptive & she fits that bill. You have to hand it to her: she is clearly living life on her own terms & taking on the world, one step at a time. More power to her…”

The Hindustan Times review of the show also appreciated Priyanka's performance. It read: “Dressed in stunning outfits or musty rags, Priyanka Chopra owns every frame that she appears in in Citadel, Amazon Prime Video's enormous new investment. She is a delight to watch, hear and witness as she pulls off crisp action sequences or speaks with the sultry voice of a siren.”

Citadel premiered on Amazon Prime on April 28 and more episodes will follow in coming weeks. In a recent interview with Variety, Priyanka opened up about doing action in films since a long time. She said, "I’m someone who has tremendous experience with action movies and action parts. Not just with my TV show, but my Bollywood action movies. I was working 15, 20 years ago when I didn’t even have stunt doubles. I had a little man wearing a wig with shaved arms that used to do stunts for me that were too dangerous, because we didn’t even have women at that time. So I learned how to do my stuff.”

