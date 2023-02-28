Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar arrive in style at Jackky Bhagnani’s house party. Watch

On Monday, Jackky Bhagnani hosted a party for Nigerian singer CKay at his residence in Mumbai. The bash hosted by the film producer and actor was attended by rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur along with Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar, among others. Jackky also posed for paparazzi with CKay outside his Mumbai home. Also read: Nysa Devgan, Aryan Khan party with Bhumi Pednekar, sister Samiksha Pednekar in Mumbai. See pics

Pictures and videos of celebs arriving for the house party were shared on paparazzi and fan pages on Instagram. Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, who are rumoured to be dating since last year, arrived at Jackky Bhagnani's party separately and posed for paparazzi. Ananya wore a black crop top with a pair of grey jeans, and carried a tiny handbag. Aditya was all smiles as he posed for paparazzi; he wore a blue and white shirt and a pair of jeans with sneakers.

Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar arrived together for Jackky Bhagnani's party. The Pednekar sisters twinned in black and white outfits – while Bhumi wore a white crop top, which she paired with black trousers, Samiksha chose a white shirt and a pair of black trousers. Actor Pragya Jaiswal and many others were also spotted at the bash.

Recently, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan as well as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan had joined Bhumi Pednekar for her sister Samiksha Pednekar's birthday bash in Mumbai. Their friend Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, was also spotted at the bash. Earlier this month, Ananya Panday was also spotted at a party with Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and others.

Meanwhile, Ananya and rumoured boyfriend Aditya were spotted together at filmmaker Karan Johar's party in January, and at the recent Mumbai wedding reception of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. She was also present for the screening of Aditya's latest project The Night Manager, which is now screening on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bhumi was last seen in director Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. The film released on December 12, last year. It was produced by Karan Johar and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Ananya recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her next with Vikramaditya Motwane.

