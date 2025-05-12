Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan became ‘targets’ of nepotism, says Ibrahim Ali Khan

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
May 12, 2025 05:57 PM IST

Bollywood actor Ibrahim Ali Khan said that he was prepared to face backlash for his performance in Nadaaniyan. 

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, made his Bollywood debut earlier this year with Nadaaniyan. However, the actor faced criticism for his acting skills and dialogue delivery. In a recent interview with GQ India, the actor said he was prepared to face the backlash after seeing Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday go through it. (Also Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan's sweet gesture at Bhootnii premiere reignites dating rumours with Palak Tiwari. Watch)

Ibrahim Ali Khan talks about Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday facing criticism.
Ibrahim Ali Khan talks about Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday facing criticism.

Ibrahim Ali Khan on star kids facing criticism 

Ibrahim spoke about 'nepo kids' facing criticism no matter "how good they are" and said, "I was hoping to join the movies sooner. I realised that the tide was turning when Sara, Janhvi [Kapoor] and Ananya [Panday] were starting out. Technically speaking, nepotism has been around forever, but these girls became targets."

He added that he was prepared to face backlash upon his debut and said, "I realised that anyone from a film background looking to debut as an actor from then on was going to face backlash, no matter how good they may be. I was prepared for it, but didn’t expect it to be so harsh."

Sara made her debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While she received praise for her performance, she faced criticism for her next films like Love Aaj Kal 2, Coolie No. 1, Gaslight, and more. 

Ananya Panday’s debut film, Student of the Year 2, also faced criticism. However, over the years, fans have praised her choice of scripts. Janhvi was praised for her acting in her debut film Dhadak, but later faced criticism for some of her performances.

Ibrahim made his debut with Karan Johar’s film Nadaaniyan, which was released directly on Netflix. The film also featured Khushi Kapoor in the lead, along with Suniel Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, and Mahima Chaudhary in supporting roles. The film faced criticism for its dull storyline and cringeworthy dialogues. Moreover, Ibrahim and Khushi also received harsh criticism for their performances.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s upcoming film

Ibrahim will next be seen in the film Sarzameen, which also stars Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Rajesh Sharma in key roles. Directed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani, the makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan became ‘targets’ of nepotism, says Ibrahim Ali Khan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On