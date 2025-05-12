Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan became ‘targets’ of nepotism, says Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan on star kids facing criticism

Ibrahim spoke about 'nepo kids' facing criticism no matter "how good they are" and said, "I was hoping to join the movies sooner. I realised that the tide was turning when Sara, Janhvi [Kapoor] and Ananya [Panday] were starting out. Technically speaking, nepotism has been around forever, but these girls became targets."

He added that he was prepared to face backlash upon his debut and said, "I realised that anyone from a film background looking to debut as an actor from then on was going to face backlash, no matter how good they may be. I was prepared for it, but didn’t expect it to be so harsh."

Sara made her debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While she received praise for her performance, she faced criticism for her next films like Love Aaj Kal 2, Coolie No. 1, Gaslight, and more.

Ananya Panday’s debut film, Student of the Year 2, also faced criticism. However, over the years, fans have praised her choice of scripts. Janhvi was praised for her acting in her debut film Dhadak, but later faced criticism for some of her performances.

Ibrahim made his debut with Karan Johar’s film Nadaaniyan, which was released directly on Netflix. The film also featured Khushi Kapoor in the lead, along with Suniel Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, and Mahima Chaudhary in supporting roles. The film faced criticism for its dull storyline and cringeworthy dialogues. Moreover, Ibrahim and Khushi also received harsh criticism for their performances.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s upcoming film

Ibrahim will next be seen in the film Sarzameen, which also stars Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Rajesh Sharma in key roles. Directed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani, the makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.