Ananya Panday recalls time when she locked herself in bathroom for 20 minutes, and Shakun Batra thought she fainted

Ananya Panday has said that during the narration of her new film, Gehraiyaan, director Shakun Batra and screenplay writer Ayesha DeVitre thought she fainted in the bathroom after she locked herself up for 20 minutes.

Talking at the trailer launch of the new film that also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya said, "When Shakun and Ayesha were narrating the film to me. I actually was like 'Can I just go to the bathroom?' And then, I did not come out for 20 minutes. I think they got scared that I fainted in the bathroom or something. The fact was that I could not believe that this project was even going to come to me. I was just happy to be part of the film."

"Shakun Batra was literally on my bucket list and I was just in shock at the time. It has been my biggest blessing to be just a part of this film. The relationships that we have made on this film. We were all in Goa, together for two months, and that was probably the best thing because we became so close. Every single person who has worked on this film is like family to me now. Every moment, I think, (has contributed to) and I have changed not just as an actor but also as a person, " she added.

Also read: Ananya poses with customised art gifted by Gauri Khan, goes ‘wow'. See pics

Directed by Shakun, Gehraiyaan also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, apart from Deepika and Ananya. Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur will also be seen in pivotal roles. Earlier slated for a January 25 release, Gehraiyaan will now start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

After Gehraiyaan, Ananya has another big project lined up. She will be seen along with Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson in Liger.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON