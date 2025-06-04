Ananya Panday spends day off in sunny Croatia in bikini, makes a sassy nepotism joke. See pics

Actor Ananya Panday is soaking up the sun and kicking up her feet with friends in Croatia. The actor posted numerous pictures of herself and her friends, dressed in bikinis as they chilled at the beach. Hilariously, she also slid in a nepotism joke. (Also Read: There's no one like Shah Rukh Khan: Ananya Panday shares how he still wants to know 'what we're doing, is very involved') Ananya Panday and her friends are relaxing at Vila Nepos in Croatia.

Ananya Panday’s day off in Croatia

Ananya posted pictures of her dressed in a red bikini as she posed for pictures, ate ice cream by the beach and seemingly had a ball. She posted a picture of a tote featuring two men embracing, given that it’s Pride Month, and a few of the views she was soaking in while there. The last picture on her dump, however, shows a signboard reading Vila Nepos, clearly snuck in as a play on nepotism. Posting the pictures, Ananya wrote, “A day off in sunny sunny Croatia.” One comment under the post read, “Golden girl and golden energy.” Numerous others called her ‘gorgeous’.

Shooting for her upcoming film

Ananya is in Croatia to shoot for her upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, with Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. Recently, Ananya and Kartik’s first look from the film was released, revealing they’re named Rumi and Ray in it. Numerous comments under Ananya’s pictures ask her where ‘Ray’ is, referring to Kartik. The film will be released in theatres on 13 February next year for Valentine’s Day.

Recent work

Ananya starred in the Netflix film CTRL in 2024, apart from the Prime Video web series Call Me Bae. This year, she starred in Kesari Chapter 2 along with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. She will soon be seen in Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya, which is also produced by Dharma Productions.