Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ananya Panday spends day off in sunny Croatia in bikini, makes a sassy nepotism joke. See pics

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jun 04, 2025 05:13 PM IST

Ananya Panday posted numerous pictures with friends for her Croatia trip. But one picture grabbed our attention. 

Actor Ananya Panday is soaking up the sun and kicking up her feet with friends in Croatia. The actor posted numerous pictures of herself and her friends, dressed in bikinis as they chilled at the beach. Hilariously, she also slid in a nepotism joke. (Also Read: There's no one like Shah Rukh Khan: Ananya Panday shares how he still wants to know 'what we're doing, is very involved')

Ananya Panday and her friends are relaxing at Vila Nepos in Croatia.
Ananya Panday and her friends are relaxing at Vila Nepos in Croatia.

Ananya Panday’s day off in Croatia

Ananya posted pictures of her dressed in a red bikini as she posed for pictures, ate ice cream by the beach and seemingly had a ball. She posted a picture of a tote featuring two men embracing, given that it’s Pride Month, and a few of the views she was soaking in while there. The last picture on her dump, however, shows a signboard reading Vila Nepos, clearly snuck in as a play on nepotism. Posting the pictures, Ananya wrote, “A day off in sunny sunny Croatia.” One comment under the post read, “Golden girl and golden energy.” Numerous others called her ‘gorgeous’.

Shooting for her upcoming film

Ananya is in Croatia to shoot for her upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, with Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. Recently, Ananya and Kartik’s first look from the film was released, revealing they’re named Rumi and Ray in it. Numerous comments under Ananya’s pictures ask her where ‘Ray’ is, referring to Kartik. The film will be released in theatres on 13 February next year for Valentine’s Day.

Recent work

Ananya starred in the Netflix film CTRL in 2024, apart from the Prime Video web series Call Me Bae. This year, she starred in Kesari Chapter 2 along with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. She will soon be seen in Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya, which is also produced by Dharma Productions.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ananya Panday spends day off in sunny Croatia in bikini, makes a sassy nepotism joke. See pics
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On