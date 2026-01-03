Anil Kapoor acquires Nayak's copyrights 25 years after release, likely to make sequel: Report

Actor Anil Kapoor's 2001 film Nayak, a political drama, became a cult classic years after its release. Now, as per a Bollywood Hungama report, nearly 25 years after the film's release, Anil has bought its rights and is likely to produce a sequel. Originally produced by AS Rathnam, the rights to Nayak were later held by producer Deepak Mukut. Anil Kapoor in a still from his 2001 film Nayak.

Anil Kapoor reportedly gets Nayak's copyrights, likely to make sequel

Citing a source, Bollywood Hungama reported, “Producer Deepak Mukut of Sanam Teri Kasam fame held the rights to Nayak. It is said that Anil Kapoor has bought the rights from him. He plans to hold the rights as it’s a film close to his heart. Also, he aspires to make a sequel to it."

He added, "He is fully aware of the love he has garnered for the film over the years and believes that the subject of Nayak has tremendous potential for a second part.” However, there has been no official confirmation of Nayak 2.

About Nayak

Nayak was a story about a common man becoming the Chief Minister of a state for a day. It connected so much with people over the years that it has emerged as a cult film. The film also featured Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Shivaji Satam and Neena Kulkarni. Pooja Batra appeared in a cameo, while Sushmita Sen made a special appearance in a song. Directed by Shankar, the film is a remake of Shankar's 1999 Tamil-language film Mudhalvan.

What Anil had said about his role in Nayak

A few years ago, in 2021, when the film completed 20 years of its release, Anil told Hindustan Times how he wasn’t the first choice for it. “I pursued Shankar (director) after Nayak was passed up by both Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh. To this date, I’m glad I did,” he had said.

“Honestly, all we knew while making the film was that it would be something special. Something for the ages. We had no clue it would gain the kind of traction that it did. I think it’s the subject matter that is just so relevant and relatable. The people, the government and the tensions therein will always remain a topic of great interest and personal relevance,” he had added.