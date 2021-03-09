Anil Kapoor gets nostalgic watching an old interview: 'Good to be reminded that I am not just a pretty face'
- Anil Kapoor came across an old interview of his where he spoke about the co-existence of films and television. The actor shared the video and also expresses his thoughts on it.
Anil Kapoor was in for a pleasant surprise after he came across a video of one of his old interviews. Anil took to his Instagram Stories to share a throwback video where he talks about movies and television content co-existing.
The actor, who has been in the industry for almost four decades now, was seen predicting that television was here to stay in the throwback clip. The actor said, "TV is here to stay but slowly it is going to take over the entertainment business," he said in the clip. He added while films will continue to exist, it will be about the "survival of the fittest".
He was then asked if television stars could give movie actors a run for their money, Anil pointed out that stars have to work harder for the audiences to pay and watch them. “You have to work hard because people have to spend money to see us while they can watch the TV stars for free of cost from their comfort of home," he said.
Anil realised how his statements was still relevant today. Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, Anil said, "This blast from the past seems only too close to the present! It’s good to be reminded that I am not just a pretty face.”
Over the last three and half decades, Anil has featured in a number of diverse projects. While Bollywood films are his forte, he appeared in Hollywood movies like Slumdog Millionaire and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and was also seen in the American television show 24. He recently made his digital debut with AK vs AK, starring alongside Anurag Kashyap.
The actor will soon be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He stars alongside Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor in the movie.
