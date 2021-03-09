Tahira Kashyap has an unconventional Women’s Day celebration with kids Virajveer and Varushka. Watch video
- Tahira Kashyap celebrated International Women's Day with her children, Virajveer and Varushka, by doing some gardening. Watch the video here.
Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, celebrated International Women’s Day with her children, Virajveer and Varushka, in a rather unusual way. She shared a video on Instagram Reels, in which they were seen gardening together.
“We commemorated yesterday’s day by planting cherry tomatoes,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji. “Doesn’t actually require a particular day to either celebrate women or nature... but well we made a cake too! At times I just need reasons to take time off and do fun activities with my babies! #womensday #nature #ecofriendly #grow #growgreen #growred #growyourown #mamababy #ducklings #happy #happiness,” she added.
Earlier on Monday, Tahira reminded women to take ‘good care’ of themselves. She also advocated self-love and following dreams without any guilt. “Here’s me looking at you from a very honest state of being and asking you ‘are you taking good care of yourself?’ And that’s my #womensday wish for all,” she wrote.
“Please know that you are special, important and extremely significant worthy of all the love, dignity and respect. Don’t let anyone put you in any kind of box. And least of all please don’t feel guilty about having your own dreams and goals. Over and above everything else if you aren’t in love with yourself already please work towards it,” she added.
Tahira said that sometimes one needs a nudge about the most basic of things. “And so I ask you again as I also ask the same question to myself almost everyday. ‘Are you taking care of yourself?’ #happywomensday. Basic things at times need reminders. #internationalwomensday,” she wrote.
Recently, Tahira founded a cinema collective - Indian Women Rising - along with producers Guneet Monga, Ekta Kapoor and Ruchikaa Kapoor. Their inaugural project, Bittu, has qualified for Oscar consideration in the best live action short film category.
