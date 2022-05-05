Anil Kapoor reveals son-in-law Anand Ahuja once got him three pairs of same shoes

Anil Kapoor has shared a sweet anecdote about his son-in-law Anand Ahuja and how he helps him keep up with fashion trends. Anand Ahuja, who is married to actor and Anil's eldest daughter Sonam Kapoor, is a fashion entrepreneur and CEO and Managing Director of the clothing brand Bhane. Also Read| Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wishes people would give pregnant sister Sonam Kapoor privacy and space: 'It's kind of sacred'

Anil recently revealed that he had been wearing the same sneaker for 10 years until the intervention of his son-in-law. Anand, the co-founder of India's first multi-brand sneaker boutique Veg Non-Veg, warned Anil about the sneaker and ensured that he starts using a new one.

Anil told Lifestyle Asia, "My son-in-law (@anandahuja) feels very bad that I've been wearing the same sneakers for the last ten years. He saw the sole and said that I would have issues with my heels if I keep on wearing these shoes. So I told him these shoes are very comfortable. He then very sweetly, got me three pairs of sneakers from London, which are exactly the same.”

Anand and Sonam are currently expecting their first child. Anil had previously expressed excitement about becoming a grandfather, writing on Instagram, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!"

Anil will soon be seen in the western noir thriller Thar, which will start streaming on Netflix on Friday, May 6. Apart from Satish Kaushik and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film also stars Anil's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and will mark the second time the father-son duo will be seen on the screen together. Anil had previously made a guest appearance on Harsh-starrer AK vs AK, which also had a cameo from Sonam.

Recalling how AK vs AK happened, Anil told Lifestyle Asia, "Vikram (Motwane) spoke to me about wanting Harsh and Sonam (@sonamkapoor) in AK vs AK. He even wanted Sunita, my wife and Rhea (@rheakapoor) to be part of it. So Rhea flatly refused. My wife has never posed with me for a picture in my entire career, whatever pictures you see are candid pictures but never, ever for a magazine or film.”

Sonam Kapoor shared the magazine cover on her Instagram account as she expressed excitement about seeing Anil and Harsh together. She wrote, "Like father, like son! Love seeing you together, be it on the same screen or cover. I know how hard you guys have worked to make #Thar happen. Can’t wait ‘til it’s out!" Anand also shared the cover on Instagram Stories.

