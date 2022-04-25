Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wishes people would give pregnant sister Sonam Kapoor privacy and space: 'It's kind of sacred'

In March, actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a few pictures with husband Anand Ahuja and announced her pregnancy. In a new interview, Sonam's father, actor Anil Kapoor, and her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor talked about Sonam's pregnancy. While Anil said that he is ‘happy and excited,’ Harsh requested to give the couple some ‘privacy.’ Also Read: Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shares ‘dreamy’ snaps with Anand Ahuja, fans call them 'most beautiful couple'. See pics

In the photos, shared by Sonam announcing her pregnancy, she was seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with her husband Anand Ahuja. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.” Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

In an interview with India Today, Anil said that the Kapoor family is very happy and excited for Sonam. He said, “Right now we are just praying to God and are very happy. We are just waiting for D-Day and praying that the child is healthy. It is very difficult to explain all our feelings in words right now, but definitely we are super happy and excited.”

Requesting privacy for his sister, Harsh said, “I think it's nice that everybody is kind of wanting to know about her, because Sonam is such a big personality. So, obviously, everybody wants to share that happiness. But also, I think it's a very intimate and personal experience for the two people and it would also be important to respect their privacy in a way, because I think when you love someone and they're producing someone that you love, it's kind of sacred. It's not to prove anything to anybody or it's not for the world. It's for you. So, it would be nice to kind of give them that space as well.”

Anil and Harsh are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Thar. The film is directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company. It is scheduled to release on Netflix on May 6. Apart from Anil and Harsh, the film also stars actors Satish Kaushik, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jitendra Joshi and Mukti Mohan.

