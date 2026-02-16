At 69, Anil Kapoor says it is ‘insecurity’ that makes him look so energetic: ‘Mujhe achcha kaam karna hain’

Actor Anil Kapoor is one of the most prolific actors working today. The actor, 69, has led several blockbuster films as a lead actor for more than two decades, and has smoothly transitioned into more character-driven parts. Fans have also noted his off-screen persona, as he exudes a lot of energy in his interviews and public appearances. When the actor was asked about the same, on how he still manages to keep himself so charged, Anil said that it might stem from ‘insecurity.’ (Also read: Subedaar release date: Anil Kapoor powers through a gripping action drama; when and where to watch the film) Anil Kapoor will be seen next in Subedaar. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_13_2026_000058B) (PTI)

What Anil said The actor was interacting with Screen, when he said, “I feel it is my insecurity. I feel that I want to work. And kaam mein agar meri energy nazar aati he, if i have to look after myself... ultimately the reason is that I want to be there. I want to be relevant, I want to work. That is very important for me. So that energy comes because of that.”

He went on to add, “It is not that I am faking it, my main motivation is ki mujhe achcha kaam karna hain. The director should feel happy. I have to do my best, whatever my capacity is. Woh energy lagti he but it is my passion. Shayad mujhe lagta he ki I am not good enough and mujhe aisa lagta he ki there are better people and I have so much to learn so I need the fitness and the energy to become better and better.” Anil's heartfelt response got an applause from the audience seated at the event.