Anil Kapoor says not him but Amitabh Bachchan paved the way to protect personality rights in Bollywood

Anil Kapoor completed 40 years in Bollywood. On the new year, he briefly commented on his last year's case against AI for unauthorised use of his likeness. Talking to CNN about it, Anil credited Amitabh Bachchan for being the first Bollywood celebrity to safeguard his identity. Anil also highlighted his rights as an actor during the conversation. Also read: Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt post to wish dad Anil Kapoor on birthday, shares unseen pics with son Vayu Bollywood Actor Anil Kapoor completed four decades in Bollywood. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Anil on his case against AI

He said, “You have to protect the bodywork, the kind of person you have, your family and yourself. I didn't take the lead. I think it was Amitabh Bachchan who took the lead in this. I took a step further. Obviously, there's a long way ahead and I'll keep on doing my best, fighting for my rights as a human being, actor, person, citizen of this country India, as well as the entire planet.”

Earlier, Anil won a lawsuit which sought to protect his personality rights with respect to his name, voice, image, likeness, manner of speaking and gestures, and more. Even it included the ‘jhakaas’ catchphrase. Delhi High Court restrained the misuse of Anil's above-mentioned, for commercial gains.

Justice Prathiba M Singh passed the ex-parte interim order against several websites and platforms on a lawsuit by the actor, alleging unauthorised exploitation of his personality and celebrity rights for commercial use.

Anil Kapoor on his demand

Talking about it, he had told Variety, “I think [the decision] is very progressive and great not only for me but for other actors also … Because of the way AI technology is evolving every day.” He also said, ” It’s not only for me. Today I’m there to protect myself, but when I’m not there, the family should have the right to protect my [personality] and gain from it in future." “It’s only a matter of time before you’ll be able to recreate any dead person at any age with the voice and the mannerisms, so I want to have some control,” he reasoned.

Anil will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The film stars Hrithik Roshan alongside Deepika Padukone. It will be released on February 25.

