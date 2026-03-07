Animal actor Srinath Maganti says Ranbir Kapoor comes with no entourage, plate full of snacks for co-stars
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal released in 2023 and was a massive hit. Srinath Maganti talks about what he learnt from his co-star Ranbir Kapoor.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, released in 2023 and collected ₹915 crore worldwide. The film starred Srinath Maganti as Rashmika’s brother in the film. On the Sodhi Chebutha podcast, the actor spoke about how working with Ranbir was a learning experience for him.
Srinath Maganti on Ranbir Kapoor
Srinath spoke on the podcast about how working with Ranbir and the Animal set was a huge learning experience for him. Talking about the Bollywood star, he said, “It’s a huge learning experience. His grandfather (Raj Kapoor) is a star, his father (Rishi Kapoor) is a star, and he himself is a star. The dedication he has, whoa!”
The actor also spoke about how Ranbir doesn’t come to set with starry airs. “Ranbir Kapoor does not come with an entourage. When he comes on set, a huge plate filled with healthy chips, biscuits, chocolates and all kinds of snacks is brought along. It’s for the people around him on set. If you’re hungry, you pick it. I remember when I first took a snack, someone told me, ye sir ka hai (this is sir’s). I was like, itna khate kya sir (does sir eat this much)? Ranbir overheard and was like, aye c**tiye, khaane de (let him eat). He’s not abusive, but he’s the kind to cuss with love,” he said.
After the release of Animal in December 2023, Srinath had reflected the same when he posted a selfie with Ranbir on his Instagram, writing, “It was a huge learning curve working with you #ranbirkapoor sir, One of the highly secured Actor, I have ever met. Working with you has been an amazing experience and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. Karthik will always be there for you. Mad respect and love to you. My ANIMAL brother.”
Upcoming work
Ranbir has not had a theatrical release since the 2023 films Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal. In Animal, he played dual roles as Ranvijay Singh and Aziz Haque, who is teased as the antagonist of the sequel, Animal Park. Rashmika plays his wife, Geethanjali, in the film. Ranbir is currently shooting for Ramayana: Part 1 and 2, which will be released in theatres for Diwali 2026 and 2027. Sai Pallavi and Yash are his co-stars in it. He also has Love & War lined up with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.
