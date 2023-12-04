close_game
Animal worldwide box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor film continues to rule, grosses whopping 360 crore so far

Dec 04, 2023

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 04, 2023 11:11 AM IST

Animal worldwide box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is doing phenomenal business, and is set to cross many more milestones in North America.

Animal worldwide box office collection day 3: Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Ranbir Kapoor film is unstoppable. It crossed the 350 crore mark globally in its opening weekend, as per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. He said Animal has grossed 360 crore at the worldwide box office in only three days. Animal also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna alongside Ranbir. Also read: Animal worldwide box office collection day 2

Animal worldwide box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.
Animal worldwide box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.

Animal worldwide box office collection

On Monday, Ramesh Bala took to X (formerly Twitter), writing, "For the 3-day opening weekend, Animal grosses a whopping 360 crore at the WW (worldwide) box office (fire emoji)."

In another tweet, the film trade analyst shared details of Animal's massive box office collection in North America, where the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has grossed more than $6 million (approximately 41.3 crore) in its opening weekend.

Ramesh tweeted, “Unstoppable... All guns blazing! (fireworks emoji) Animal has officially crossed the $6 million mark at North America box office! (Flexed biceps emoji) The numbers are still soaring and it will cross many more milestones (rock on and fire emojis). US release by @NirvanaCinemas and @MokshaMovies.”

Animal box office collection in India

According to Sacnilk.com, Animal earned 63.8 crore [Hindi: 54.75 crore; Telugu: 8.55 crore; Tamil: 40 lakh; Kannada: 9 lakh; Malayalam: 1 lakh] on Friday. On Saturday, the film minted 66.27 crore [Hindi: 58.37 crore; Telugu: 7.3 crore; Tamil: 50 lakh; Kannada: 9 lakh; Malayalam: 1 lakh]. Animal is likely to earn 70 crore nett in India on its third day for all languages. As per the portal, the film will earn 200 crore after Sunday's business.

About Animal

Directed and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Pranay Reddy Vanga under T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri.

In the film, Ranbir's Ranvijay (Vijay) learns about an assassination attempt on his father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), and he sets out to exact revenge. Animal was released on December 1, 2023 alongside Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
