Anita Advani says she secretly married Rajesh Khanna at their home: ‘He applied sindoor, had mangalsutra made for me’

Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna married actor Dimple Kapadia at the peak of his career in 1973, even before Dimple's debut film, Bobby, released. The couple separated in 1982 but never divorced. However, the superstar's relationship with actor Anita Advani remains largely unknown to the public. Now, in an interview with Meri Saheli, Anita has revealed that she secretly married Rajesh Khanna. Anita Advani claims she married Rajesh Khanna privately.

When questioned why she never married Rajesh Khanna despite being in a live-in relationship with him, Anita revealed, "We got married privately, but in the film industry, no one talks about such things openly. Everyone says ‘we’re friends’ or ‘we’re in a relationship’ or something else. But it was already reported in the media that I was with him, so neither of us felt the need to go and publicly announce that we were married. We never felt that need."

Recalling her private marriage, Anita said, “We had a small temple in our home. He had a mangalsutra made for me, made me wear a gold and black coloured bangle. Then he applied sindoor and said, ‘From today, you are my responsibility.’ That’s how our wedding happened one night, just like that."

She further claimed that she came into Rajesh Khanna’s life much before Dimple Kapadia, but they did not marry at that time because she was too young. Anita also alleged that Rajesh Khanna’s family did not allow her to attend his last rites and had bouncers stationed to stop her from entering.

Dimple was just 16 years old when Rajesh Khanna tied the knot with her in 1973. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. However, they separated in 1982. Anita claimed that she was in a live-in relationship with the superstar for nearly eight years until his death in 2012. The superstar was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and died on 18 July 2012 at his bungalow due to deteriorating health.

About Anita Advani

Anita started her career in 1978 with a small role as a dancer in the film Shalimar, which featured Dharmendra and Zeenat Aman in lead roles. She then went on to appear in films like Daasi, Chorni, Aao Pyaar Karen and Saazish. She also participated in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 but did not win the trophy.