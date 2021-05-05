Annup Sonii: We have to trust our doctors and people who invented the vaccine again coronavirus

Actor Annup Sonii had kept himself busy right from when the lockdown restrictions were lifted in 2020, till the time they were again imposed again last month. He completed multiple schedules of Satyameva Jayate 2 in Lucknow, too and he admits the experience of working in the pandemic did induce some apprehensions.

“I was in complete confusion... Yeh kya cheez hai. I shot for the first time in June 2020, when things had just started unlocking. I started my short film, The Relationship Manager. We all met face to face just once before the shoot, and were very unsure about hum kaise kaam karenge. We shot it with a unit of only seven people. Wahaan se himmat bandhi. Then I started my regular shoots,” says the actor, whose web film Raat Baaki Hai recently released.

Aware and cautious of the worsening situation, Soni also got himself vaccinated as soon as it was made available for his age group. He also tells us that all the elders in his family had already taken it.

“Somewhere down the line, we have to trust our doctors and people who invented this vaccine. There are people who’ve been in human trials, who opted to be the guinea pigs initially. Yahaan aapke paas cheez aa rahi hai test hoke, results bhi achhe hain. I was sure I had to do this and the moment it started, I said let’s jump and do it,” he says.

Having said that, Sonii is quick to recall how the recent months — until he got vaccinated — were only about getting tested. He quips that he has lost count of the number of RT-PCR tests he got done in the past six months just so he could get to work.

“Our film industry has been very cautious. Even now, in the second wave, whenever there used to be any meeting at someone’s office, we’d get the test done, and I had no problems. The film industry people took so much care, even for costume trials, we’d go for at production house offices. So, there’s a lot at stake,” he notes.

The actor asserts says that actors are at the maximum risk on a set and that’s why he decided to take special measures to safeguard himself.

“I’ve got a special mask made from velcro, specially for shoots. A lot of actors are doing the same now. We’re in make up, and what happens with a normal mask is that it sticks to the nose and mouth. The makeup gets affected, and time is wasted in touch up. The velcro mask covers everything yet doesn’t stick. Insaan tareeke dhoond hi leta hai,” he ends.