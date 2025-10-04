Anshula Kapoor posts first pics from engagement with Rohan Thakkar; Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor get teary-eyed

Anshula Kapoor has shared the first pictures from her Gor Dhana with her fiancé, writer Rohan Thakkar. Gor Dhana is a Gujarati pre-wedding ceremony similar to an engagement. Taking to Instagram, Anshula Kapoor posted the pictures that featured her family members, including father Boney Kapoor, brother Arjun Kapoor, and half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's Gor Dhana took place on Friday.

Anshula Kapoor shares 1st pics from her Gor Dhana

Sonam Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, among others, were also part of the festivities. Anshula is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor. In a few photos, Boney and Arjun Kapoor were seen blessing both Rohan and Anshula. She also got emotional as she held Arjun's picture in another picture.

Anshula's mom Mona was remembered by family

The family also remembered Mona. In a photo, Anshula sat next to a chair holding it, as a picture frame of Mona was placed on it. A photo showed Janhvi Kapoor getting emotional as she clicked Anshula's picture. Sharing the pictures, Anhsula captioned it, "02/10/2025. This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro’s favourite words have always been 'always and forever' - and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way."

Anshula pens a sweet note

Anshula added, "His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these. A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere. All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like. Rab raakha (May God protect you)." She also shared a picture of a card on her Instagram Stories, which read, “Ghar ki pehli shaadi (First wedding of our home).”

Anshula shared a picture of a card on her Instagram Stories.

Taking to her Instagram, Khushi shared a bunch of photos with Anshula and the rest of their family members. She wrote, “My sister’s getting married! Welcome to the chaotic family @rohanthakkar1511. Love you guysssss.”

About Anshula and Rohan

In July, Anshula announced that Rohan had proposed marriage to her in New York City's Central Park. She made her relationship with Rohan public in 2023. Since then, she has often posted moments from their life together. Anshula recently made headlines for being a contestant on The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. Her aunt, Maheep Kapoor, was also a part of the show.