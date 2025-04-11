Anshula Kapoor says Arjun Kapoor has gone through a lot, but never backs down: ‘He is misunderstood’

Anshula says, Arjun Kapoor is misunderstood

In the video shared by Anshula and Arjun, the siblings answered several questions about each other. When asked about a movie title that would describe Arjun’s life, Anshula said it would be Gladiator. When Arjun asked why, she responded, "People underestimate how much s**t and crap you’ve had to go through and still come out on the other side. You never let anyone you love down. If you consider someone close to you, you’ll do anything and everything to protect them and put their happiness before yours. You’re very loyal, and you don’t let anything keep you down — from when you were 10 until now. He hasn’t had a single year that’s been smooth sailing or amazing. That’s a lot — dealing with crap for 30 years, still standing tall, and never giving up on life. So yeah, he’s a gladiator."

Sharing the video, Anshula wrote, "Not just because I am his sister, but because I truly believe that Arjun Kapoor is misunderstood. So I went for it! Bhai, you don't just survive — you rise. Every. Single. Time. Like Maximus, you’ve faced battles no one has ever seen. You carry the weight of so much and still move forward with strength and quiet grace. And you never ask for praise, but you deserve it all."

Arjun Kapoor: Latest and upcoming work

Arjun was last seen in the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which also starred Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. The film failed to make a mark at the box office, collecting only ₹10.5 crore worldwide. He will next be seen in No Entry 2, backed by his father Boney Kapoor. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.