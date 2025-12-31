Anu Malik expects credit for himself, Javed Akhtar in Border 2 for Sandese Aate Hai remake: 'They can't get away'

The teaser for Ghar Kab Aaoge, a redux of the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain from Border, was shared by the makers of Border 2 earlier this week. The song has been recreated by Mithoon with additional lyrics from Manoj Muntashir. The original song was written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik, and the composer says he expects his name to be present in the credits for the new one too. Anu Malik talked about the recreation of his song Sandese Aate Hai in Border 2. (Instagram)

Anu Malik on Ghar Kab Aaoge

In an interview with PTI, Anu Malik spoke about Ghar Kab Aaoge, “I believe the song is recreated. I’m not a part of it. I’m sure they will give my name to it as I’ve created the song. They should because people know about our contribution, they can't get away. They can't make Border 2 without Sandese Aate Hai... Both Anu Malik and Javed Akhtar are up there (in their contribution), so they will have to put our name somewhere.”

The composer expressed high hopes for the recreation, particularly given the return of Sonu Nigam and the addition of Arijit Singh to the mix. “I think it is going to be brilliant because Sonu is a fabulous singer. He is one of the best singers that we’ve today, and Arijit is a magical singer. So, it will be a magical combination of Arijit and Sonu together, but the tune is going to be Anu Malik. You can't get away from Anu Malik and Javed sahab, the song he has written is so great,” he said. The song also features the voices of Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh.

On Sandese Aate Hai

Sandese Aate Hai was sung by Sonu and Roopkumar Rathod, and became iconic for its melody, lyrics, and picturisation. Talking about the original song, Anu Malik said, "When I was offered a chance to do this, I gave it all that I had for my love for my country. I believe that there is no country better than India, and I’m not saying it because I am an Indian; I’m not saying other countries are bad.”

About Border 2

Border was directed by JP Dutta and starred Sunny Deol in the lead alongside Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna. The new film is directed by Anurag Singh and boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sunny, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, among others. Border 2, produced by T-Series and JP Dutta’s J P Films, will release theatrically on January 23, 2026.